Travis Kelce Reacts to ‘Brads and Chads’ Booing Taylor Swift at Chiefs Game

Travis Kelce is following Taylor Swift’s lead and shaking off the haters who booed his lady at Sunday’s Chiefs game against the New England Patriots.

On the latest episode of Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast, the tight end opened up about his reaction to the response Swift received from NFL fans.

“They showed Taylor at the game,” Travis told his brother Jason Kelce on Wednesday’s episode. “You don’t see an entire home team fan base go insane for someone wearing the opposite colors.”

“Just shows you how amazing that girl is,” he continued. “They went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen.”

Kelce admitted, however, that there were a decent amount of boos among the excited Swifties in attendance. “There might have been a few Brads and Chads that were booing,” he said. “But for the most part, everyone was f–king screaming their tail off for her.”

With his megastar girlfriend Taylor Swift in the stands, Travis Kelce said he did his best to “keep it cool” and not “show [his] cards.”

“It was fun, man,” Kelce said. “Taylor’s on record saying that stadium was one of the funnest that she’s played at. So for them to show her, shout-out to the Patriots for doing that.”

Travis Kelce Shouts Out Taylor Swift’s Dad

The doting boyfriend shouted out Swift’s dad as well, who attended the game with his daughter sporting a “swaggy vintage” Chiefs sweater. “Mr. Swift [was] in full Chiefs gear,” Travis said. “It’s kind of looking real nice on him.”

“He’s rocking it. And he seems to be enjoying himself.”

Travis Kelce met Taylor Swift’s dad for the first time last month. Since sparking a romance with Taylor, Travis has made a full-blown football fan out of the singer. It seems he used his powers of persuasion on Mr. Swift as well.

“I might have persuaded him [to be a Kansas City Chiefs fan] at dinner the night before when I met him,” Travis said on the “New Heights” podcast in November.

Taylor Swift herself had the perfect reaction to the less-than-hospitable welcome from the Patriots crowd. After laughing off the boos, she proceeded to ignore them completely, choosing instead to chat with her new friend Brittany Mahomes and closely watch the game.

Meanwhile, her dad made himself popular among fans when he shared Taylor’s birthday cake with the neighboring suite.

Taylor Swift’s most recent appearance at Travis Kelce’s game marks her 7th Chiefs game this year. The couple is still going strong and reportedly plans to spend the holidays together in Kansas City.