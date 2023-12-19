Taylor Swift’s Dad Shares Her Birthday Cake With Fans at Chiefs Game: See Her Reaction

After Taylor Swift’s 34th birthday celebration in NYC, the megastar’s birthday festivities continued at this Sunday’s Chiefs game against the New England Patriots – this time with her dad by her side!

While enjoying the game from a private suite at the New England Patriots’ Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Taylor Swift’s dad broke out some birthday cake. Rather than keeping it for himself and his daughter, however, he proceeded to share it with other fans in attendance.

In a video posted to TikTok, Scott Swift presents a white birthday cake to fans in the box next to Taylor’s while the “Karma” singer looked on, grinning with amusement.

“Mr. Swift sharing Taylor’s birthday cake,” the recipient wrote over the video. In the caption, she added, “We love you.”

In another TikTok video, the same fan shared another sweet father-daughter moment between the Swifts. While her dad holds a phone, the pair take a selfie together, Taylor sticking out her tongue and holding up a peace sign for the camera. A dedicated Travis Kelce fan, Swift goes right back to intently watching the game.

“I came for tay,” the fan admitted in the caption.

NFL Fans Boo Taylor Swift at Gillette Stadium

Though Taylor Swift clearly had a few fans in the audience at the Chiefs/Patriots game, not everyone was ecstatic to see the superstar in the stands.

As with every game the singer attends, the jumbotron displayed Taylor Swift in her private box enjoying the action. When the singer’s image appeared this time, however, audience members booed rather than cheered.

Unfazed by the negative reaction, Swift laughed it off before ignoring it completely.

As Taylor explained in her interview with TIME Magazine for 2023’s Person of the Year, she doesn’t know or care how much she’s shown at the games. She’s just there to support her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“I’m just there to support Travis,” she said. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

Taylor Swift made her NFL debut back in September and has since attended 7 of Travis Kelce’s games. At her most recent appearance, her new friend Brittany Mahomes gave a wink to Swift’s clever comment by bringing cookies emblazoned with the words “Dads, Brads, and Chads” across the top in icing.