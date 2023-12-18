taylor-swift-has-perfect-reaction-to-nfl-fans-booing-her-at-chiefs-game

The NFL has fully embraced Taylor Swift’s presence at Kansas City Chiefs games, but football fans aren’t quite as welcoming.

While attending the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots game at Gillette Stadium Sunday, the jumbotron displayed Swift in the stands. Rather than cheers, however, the “Karma” singer received a surge of boos from irritated spectators.

Taylor Swift’s initial reaction was to laugh off the boos with the support of, her father, Scott Swift, and new friend Brittany Mahomes, both by her side. She quickly shifted to ignoring the hate completely, however.

Massive boo’s from Gillette as Taylor swift comes on the jumbo, America is waking up pic.twitter.com/rfgMUllpHL — Mexican Mindset (@DonnieMexico17) December 17, 2023

The crowd’s less-than-hospitable reaction to Swift did nothing to damper her enjoyment of the game.

While watching the action, the pop icon had a heated outburst, apparently screaming “f–k” as she watched her beau, Travis Kelce, fall following a shove from Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant. (That said, she possibly screamed “that’s a flag” – judge for yourself).

Taylor Swift was HEATED after Travis Kelce got pushed in the endzone 😳pic.twitter.com/ttq91uyjs8 — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) December 17, 2023

Taylor Swift had so much fun with her new pal, Brittany Mahomes, in fact, that at one point the pair gleefully cheered and hugged in their private box, Swift lifting Mahomes off the ground in her excitement.

🚨| Taylor Swift lifts Brittany Mahomes at today’s Chiefs vs Patriots game! 💪🏻



pic.twitter.com/lk4MgXlG5l — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) December 17, 2023

Taylor Swift Declares She’s ‘Just There to Support Travis’

Despite garnering mixed reactions from NFL fans, Taylor Swift remains a dedicated supporter of Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. In an interview for TIME’s Person of the Year, Swift explained that she’s rarely aware of the attention she’s receiving at the games.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away,” Swift explained. “And you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast. So I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.”

“I’m just there to support Travis,” she added. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

Brittany Mahomes fully embraced Swift’s comment. In a recent Instagram Story, Mahomes showed off a cookie with the cheeky line written across the front in frosting.