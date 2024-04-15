Travis Kelce Lifts Taylor Swift Into the Air During Coachella Performance, Swifties Lose It

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were spotted at Coachella, with Kelce lifting Swift into the air during a Dom Dolla performance.

A fan captured a video of the lovebirds at the music festival over the weekend. At one point, Kelce picked Swift up and lifted her above the crowd so she could see. The entire ordeal seemed completely effortless on Kelce’s part — something fans couldn’t get enough of.

SHUT UP RN HE PICKED HER UP SO SHE COULD SEE pic.twitter.com/PYvNaVcEVA — y-Tiffani 🤍 married to Raine (@TayvisHeaven) April 14, 2024

When lifted in the air by her boyfriend, Swift looked around momentarily with a drink in her hand. She sported a “New Heights” hat (showing her support for her lover’s podcast!), a leather jacket over a black tank top, a skort, and black sneakers.

Fans Lose It When Travis Kelce Lifts Taylor Swift Into the Air at Coachella

The video of Kelce and Swift had many fans going wild on X (formerly Twitter).

“He did it with such ease it’s crazy,” one X user wrote. “That’s pretty cute. It’s making top 5 on the adorable scale,” another person commented.

One more user added, “I couldn’t lift a toddler that high that effortlessly. Taylor, marry that man!!!”

There were numerous other videos of the power couple at Coachella, one of them featuring Swift introducing Kelce to others, grinning ear to ear.

Many fans were shocked that the lovebirds were hanging out with the rest of the Coachella attendees right in the middle of the crowd. This was especially new for Swift, considering she kept her previous relationship private. However, it seems with Kelce, anything is possible for these two lovers.

During Jack Antanoff’s band Bleachers’ performance, Swift rested her head on Travis Kelce’s chest before applauding with the crowd. At one point, Kelce spun her around a few times, she then put her hands around his neck and kissed him.

Later in the night, they also danced in the crowd during Ice Spice’s set. Swift is nothing if not a great friend and supporter of other musicians. It’s clear Kelce is happy to be along for the ride.