taylor-swift-sports-new-heights-podcast-hat-on-coachella-date-with-travis-kelce

Taylor Swift and her NFL boyfriend, Travis Kelce, are enjoying some much-deserved downtime. Kelce has a clear schedule amid the NFL offseason and Swift is not scheduled to resume her Eras tour until May.

While traveling all over the world, the new couple decided to make a stop at the famed Coachella music festival. During their date, Swift donned some merchandise that promoted Travis and his brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast.

“Taylor Swift made an appearance during day two of the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival over the weekend to support pals Jack Antonoff and Ice Spice alongside her boyfriend, Travis Kelce,” Page Six wrote.

“The “Lavender Haze” singer adorably donned some merchandise from Kelce’s podcast line — a green “New Heights” cap — which she wore backward while dancing in the crowd with the NFL star”

Travis Kelce Sends Taylor Swift Fans Into Frenzy on ‘New Heights’

Pop sensation Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have rapidly become the hottest celebrity couple. The two went public during the 2023 NFL season. And after becoming official, love has been in the air for the star duo.

With the two getting cozy in such a short time, some have wondered if wedding bells could soon be in the cards for “Tayvis.”

On the latest episode of he and Jason Kelce’s “New Heights,” Kelce didn’t exactly talk about buying an engagement ring, but he did bring up diamonds when discussing NBA star Victor Wembanyama.

“Lab-grown diamonds, that’s a lab-grown f–king NBA player. Can’t wait til I f–kin’ make one,” he said of the San Antonio Spurs star.

Stefani Reacts to No Doubt Coachella Reunion

Coachella has quickly become one of the most famed music festivals ever. Every year some of the biggest acts in music come to grace the stage. This year, the members of “No Doubt” will reunite at the venue.’

The group previously reunited in 2012 to release Push, their sixth studio album. After such a long hiatus, lead singer Gwen Stefani said a reunion at Coachella was a no-brainer.

“It just happened so fast, and that’s my favorite kind of thing to happen. We haven’t figured out the next steps of how we’re going to do this, but we’re just all so excited,” She said.

“And I think really just watching the internet blow up [with] how excited that the fans are? It’s inspiring us.”