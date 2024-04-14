Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Dance to Ice Spice Coachella Set in Adorable Video

More footage of pop queen Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce at Coachella is leaving fans in awe of their golden gods.

The billionaire singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end were spotted speaking with fans at the music and arts festival in Indio, California, on Saturday, April 13. Along with security, they stood with the crowd to enjoy Ice Spice, Jungle, and other artists.

In a TikTok video shared by actress Sissy Sheridan, Swift introduced Kelce and exchanged greetings with others. They mingled with the audience, eagerly awaiting the start of Ice Spice’s performance.

In a video shared by a concertgoer, Swift and Kelce were also captured dancing together, arms raised. This moment unfolded as Ice Spice performed “Karma,” Swift’s track that featured Ice Spice in a remix last year.

Fans React to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Latest Coachella Moments

Of course, Swifties around the globe chimed in with love for the more footage of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Coachella. “I’ve literally never been so invested in someone else’s love story,” one fan wrote in the comments of the TikTok post.

“HOW SHE SHOULD HAVE BEEN TREATED FROM THE BEGINNING OF TIME,” a totally normal and well-adjusted Swiftie exclaimed. “I’m just so happy for them! I hope they had the very best time and felt safe and loved the entire time,” another not-at-all unhealthily obsessed fan added.

Other denizens of TikTok simply enjoyed the optics of Taylor enjoying one of her own hits. “Watching her dance to her own music is everything!!”, a fan gushed.

Another fan tallied up all of the pop culture math at play in the footage. “Playing at Coachella without playing at Coachella and still being able to jam out at Coachella with the Guy on the Chiefs!”, they wrote.

The renowned music and arts festival takes place over consecutive weekends in the Coachella Valley, California. This year, it boasts an impressive lineup of headliners: Tyler, the Creator, Lana Del Rey, and Doja Cat.

Highlighting this year’s roster of talent is Sabrina Carpenter, known for opening on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. Carpenter has developed a close friendship with Swift through their time on tour together.

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce is swapping his playbook for a setlist, gearing up to host his own music festival. The second Kelce Jam is set for May 18, featuring performances by Lil Wayne, Diplo, and 2 Chainz.