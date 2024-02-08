Travis Kelce Jokes He’s ‘Losing’ Money to Bring Friends, Family to Super Bowl LVIII

Although he’s prepping to be on the field during Super Bowl LVIII, Travis Kelce recently joked about how much money he has spent on just friends and family to attend Super Bowl LVIII.

During the latest episode of his and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast, Travis spoke about spending a lot of money for his supporters to attend Super Bowl LVIII. “I’m not really doing much different other than just counting how much money I’m spending on this damn Super Bowl for family and friends to come,” he told his brother about preparing for the game.

“Just making sure I’m on top of those finances and losing all this money,” Travis Kelce continued to say. He didn’t reveal which of his friends and family would be attending Super Bowl LVIII.

As previously reported, Super Bowl LVIII suites are currently running at $2.5 million. Travis Kelce’s own mother Donner admitted she’s not quite sure if she’ll be in the suites during the big game. “You can understand that the boxes in Vegas are multimillion dollars,” she told Today earlier this week. “So I have a feeling I’m not in a box. I have a feeling I’m in the stands with everybody else because it is a pricey Super Bowl.”

Lisa McCaffrey, the mother of San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey, previously spoke out about the astronomical prices of the suites. “We looked into a suite and none of us can afford it, not even Christian — moneybags over there — nor moneybags Olivia. So we are not in a suite, I’ll tell you that right now,” Lisa explained.

She then said, “I don’t know if it’s the Taylor Swift factor, if it’s the first time in Vegas factor, there’s so much going on.”

Travis Kelce Said He’s ‘Not Sure’ If His Girlfriend Taylor Swift Will Be At Super Bowl LVIII

Travis Kelce’s jokes about the Super Bowl LVIII come just days after he admittedly told the press he wasn’t sure if his girlfriend Taylor Swift would make it to the big game.

“The Super Bowl, we’ll worry about if she can make it,” Kelce told reporters.

Swift is currently in Tokyo performing her Eras tour until Saturday. Most recently, the Japanese Embassy stated on X the pop icon should “comfortably” be in Las Vegas by Sunday, Feb. 11.

“Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently Speak Now,” the post reads. “To say that if she departs Tokoyo in the evening after her [Feb. 10] concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins.”