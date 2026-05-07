Rock/Metal Producer’s Studio Destroyed, Costing Him ’30 Years of Collected Gear and Memories’

A massive fire has devastated a Belleville, New Jersey, recording studio belonging to a prolific rock and metal producer.

Videos by Suggest

According to CBS News, the fire started around 3 p.m. on May 3 in a commercial warehouse used for mattress storage. It grew over the next several hours, requiring a multi-department response. Additional tanker trucks were called to the scene after firefighters reportedly ran out of water.

The blaze eventually spread to the studio of Steve Evetts, who has worked with bands like Every Time I Die, Sepultura, and The Dillinger Escape Plan.

No injuries have been reported. According to CBS, high winds and low water pressure from the fire prompted a “state of emergency” declaration in the area, leading to the closure of schools and government offices. Some nearby homes were also evacuated.

Rock/Metal Producer Confirms Popular Studio Destroyed in Heartbreaking Social Media Post

Evetts arrived at the fire on Sunday afternoon and later confirmed on Instagram that his studio had been destroyed.

“Well, my Sunday just took an interesting turn,” the metal producer wrote alongside footage from the scene. “I don’t know too many details as of yet, but it seems my studio is gone. I can’t get in there as it’s still on fire…. More to follow as I know.”

In a later update, Evetts confirmed that the fire destroyed everything in the studio.

Evetts added that cranes would be brought in to demolish the building to extinguish the fire. The floor had collapsed, sending the entire contents of his studio into the blaze. “30 years of collected gear and memories, gone in a matter of hours. But it’s just stuff,” he wrote. “Spend time with the people that matter. Make art that matters. That’s what endures. I’m ready to do what it takes to get up and going again asap.”

Over the years, several notable hard rock and metal acts have recorded at the studio, even before Evetts’ time there. Following his post, the comments section on Instagram quickly filled with support from many recognizable names in the music industry.

“Hit me up if you need anything, so many memories in that place,” wrote Fit For An Autopsy drummer Patrick Sheridan. His bandmate and fellow producer, Will Putney, added, “RIP Bellville. Very glad you’re OK. Whatever you need.”

The band Snapcase also offered a simple, heartfelt message: “Glad you’re OK. Sorry Steve. ❤️”

Meanwhile, the cause of the blaze is still under investigation.