Super Bowl Luxury Suites Come With VIP Feast, And a $2.5 Million Price Tag

With the Super Bowl slated to take over Sin City next weekend, you can bet that it will be a star-studded event. But that also means that the event will see an uptick in prices. Especially with the possibility of Taylor Swift being in attendance.

Suites cost a pretty penny at $2.5 million and come with a never-ending menu of delectable bites. People Magazine gave an inside look at the food that will be served.

“Among the menu options included in the luxury suites — which are reportedly priced at $2.5 million — are the Vegas Greatest Shrimp Cocktail Tower, Welcome to Las Vegas Grand Supper, Sin City’s King Crab fried rice, Lobster, Steak or Gruye Quesadillas and Breakfast For Dinner, which includes buttermilk fried chicken with waffles and maple syrup,” People wrote.

“Specialty dishes will also be served during the game providing a glamorous Vegas steakhouse experience for attendees. Dishes include foot-long Wagyu Loaded hot dogs, Surf and Turf Nachos with filet mignon, lobster and queso blanco, the Ultimate Seafood Stuffed Potato with Mac & Cheese, and the “Sunday Sundae” Griddled donut for those with a serious sweet tooth.”

49ers Star’s Mom Slams Suite Prices

Sitting in a suite at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. But $2.5 million is enough to even make wealthy people double-take.

Lisa McCaffrey, the mother of San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey, is among the elites who think the price is too high. And even though her son is playing in Sunday’s game she says it is just way out of everyone’s price range.

“We looked into a suite and none of us can afford it, not even Christian — moneybags over there — nor moneybags Olivia. So we are not in a suite, I’ll tell you that right now,” Lisa said.

“Part of the problem is I wanted eight tickets together. I felt strongly about everyone being together. So anyway, long story short, they’re outrageously expensive, they’re stupidly expensive, I don’t know if it’s the Taylor Swift factor if it’s the first time in Vegas factor, there’s so much going on.”

Taylor Swift Threatens Legal Action Against Fan

As the big game drawers nearer all eyes are on pop music icon Taylor Swift. But that is not always a good thing. Swift, who is dating Chiefs star Travis Kelce is a possible attendee for the Super Bowl. But she is also on tour and will be in Tokyo on Saturday.

With the anticipation to see her at the big game, one fan began tracking her private jet. The pop star then threatened legal action.

“Taylor Swift’s legal team has reportedly threatened legal action against a student at the University of Central Florida. Jack Sweeney, 21, tracks the private jets of celebrities and shares Swift’s flight information online,” USA Today reported.

“Swift’s lawyers claim that Sweeney’s tracking amounts to “stalking” and poses a safety threat to Swift, citing her past experiences with stalkers. Sweeney received a cease-and-desist letter demanding that he stop sharing the location of Swift’s private jet. Swift’s team argues that the shared data could aid criminals.”