Savannah Guthrie Departs ‘Today’ Mid-Show Amidst Search For Her Missing Mom

As the search for her mom, Nancy continues, Savannah Guthrie suddenly departed from Today mid-show on Wednesday.

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Approximately 90 minutes into the morning broadcast, Guthrie’s co-host, Craig Melvin, announced she had left the show for the day.

“Savannah had to leave a little early,” he revealed. “She’ll be right back tomorrow, though.”

Although Melvin didn’t share any further details about Guthrie’s abrupt departure, a source told Page Six she left “for some sort of appointment, and her exit had nothing to do with her mom.”

The longtime morning show co-host’s mom has been missing since January 31. Law enforcement has long believed that she was kidnapped from her home near Tucson, Arizona.

Guthrie stepped away from Today for two months to help with the search. She spoke to former Today co-host Hoda Kotb about the situation.

“It’s hard to imagine [coming back to Today] because it’s such a place of joy and lightness,” she said at the time. “I can’t come back and try to be something I’m not, but I can’t not come back because it’s my family,” she said. “I think part of my purpose now.”

Guthrie then said, “I want to smile, and when I do, it will be real,” she continued. “And my joy will be my protest. My joy will be my answer, and being there is joyful, and when it’s not, I’ll say so.”

Upon her return to Today on April 6, Guthrie declared, “It is good to be home. Ready or not, let’s do the news.”

Sources revealed that NBC staffers were instructed not to discuss the disappearance of Guthrie’s mom.

“It was supposed to be business as usual. [Producers] said to act totally normal,” one insider explained. “‘Move forward’ is the vibe. It’s been a hard year and a draining time.”

Guthrie Returned to the Morning Show on Thursday

The fan-favorite Today co-host made her return the following day,

She appeared to be in good spirits as she spoke about the Legally Blonde prequel show, Elle.

“I know, I love Legally Blonde. I connect with this character, and now we get to see her in high school,” she declared.

Guthrie did not address the concerns nor share any details about her sudden exit the day before.



