Paranormal Host Hospitalized for ‘Intense Fall While Horse Riding’

A paranormal investigator has been hospitalized following a close encounter of the equine kind.

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Indeed, Jade Capasso, a self-described “Paranormal Peasant” who co-hosts the popular YouTube show Ghost Club Paranormal, recently took to social media to let fans know she’d been sent to the hospital after being thrown off a spooked horse.

“I had a pretty intense fall while horse riding yesterday,” Capasso detailed alongside the mandatory hospital bed selfie, sporting a thumbs up. “The horse took off, and I couldn’t get control, so I had to bail…or as the cowboys say, ‘let go and let God’” 🥲

However, the fall wasn’t nearly as bad as it could have been, thanks to some supernatural foresight. And a helmet. Mostly the helmet.

“I was wearing a helmet, so thankfully my head is okay (safety first), but my lower back took the hit, so I currently can’t walk or sit upright. It was pretty traumatic, but I didn’t break anything, which is the absolute best-case scenario!” the paranormal host continued in her April 24 post.

She also warned her fans (Ghost Club Paranormal has over 100,000 subscribers on YouTube, and Capasso herself enjoys over 20k followers on the ‘gram) that new episodes of her ghost-hunting adventures might be delayed due to this very real, non-paranormal encounter with a horse.

“I was planning to edit this weekend, but that’s not going to be possible now, so I just wanted to give you a heads up, there won’t be an episode this Tuesday,” she explained.

“Thank you for understanding. I’m going to focus on healing and living horizontally for a while,” Capasso concluded.

Fans Show Their Support For Paranormal Host After Her Intense Fall From a Horse

Of course, fans showed their support for Capasso after her intense fall.

“How is your ER selfie better than a planned edited pic I’d take of myself…” one fan wrote in the comments section. “O nooooo. Hope you feel better ASAP!!! Sending all the healing vibes,” another onlooker wrote.

Meanwhile, her Ghost Club Paranormal co-host, Mandy Sue also chimed in.

“STOP WITH THE DAMN SCARES PLS, my lil heart can’t take it. So grateful you are ok. Gonna need to put you in a bubble like bubble boy from now on. Love you,” she wrote.

Paranormal Host Boasted About Her Horse Riding Skills Shortly Before Getting Hospitalized

Ironically, just before her fall, the paranormal investigator had taken to Instagram to boast about her equestrian prowess.

“Cowboys taught me the difference between working and wishing,” she wrote alongside selfie video footage of herself riding on a horse on April 12.

“6 years in the saddle, nothing about this came easy, and I’m proud of how far I’ve come. Today was a beautiful day to ride the Malibu lake trail, reflect & heal, before jumping back to the chaos of investigating,” she added.

Perhaps next time, she should stick to investigating spirits instead of spirited steeds. Here’s to a speedy recovery and getting back into that saddle.