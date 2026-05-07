Huge McDonald’s Removal Will Completely Change Customers’ Experiences for the Worse

Pour one out, soda lovers. Your reign over the McDonald’s self-serve drink station is coming to a bittersweet end.

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The fast-food giant is moving forward with its plan to phase out self-serve soda fountains, crushing the dreams of those who loved crafting their own bubbly concoctions.

The move is part of a larger plan to remodel its restaurants, with the machines expected to be gone from all U.S. locations by 2032, according to TODAY. The burger behemoth said back in 2023 that the change aims to create a more consistent experience for employees and customers across its restaurants, drive-thrus, and app.

McDonald’s self-serve beverage station: RIP. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

“It’s an evolution towards convenience and (the result of) the growth of digital service,” Mikel Petro, an Illinois McDonald’s operator, explained.

Instead, McDonald’s employees will now prepare all drink orders for customers.

Thirsty McDonald’s Fans React to Self-Serve Drink Station Removals

In the meantime, whether you get to pour your own drink will depend on the location.

Indeed, it seems even the condiments aren’t safe.

According to a recent Reddit post, at least one McDonald’s had “removed the drink station and the ketchup from the lobby.”

“I’ve stopped at this McDonald’s many times before,” another Reddit user chimed in. “I was shocked at how very stark and empty it was, with kiosks to order from and employees just popping out from the back to drop orders and leave customers to grab their own stuff. Weird vibe.”

“Eventually it’ll just be a concrete bunker and a conveyor belt will deliver your burger product through a slot in the wall,” another onlooker joked (?).

“Kinda kills it as a road trip stop for me,” another Redditor added.

But fear not, thirsty readers. As one door closes, another, hopefully fizzy, one opens.

To soothe the sting of losing self-serve sodas, McDonald’s just introduced a lineup of six new specialty beverages. For those needing a fruity pick-me-up, there are three new Refreshers: a Strawberry Watermelon flavor, a Mango Pineapple version with strawberry popping boba, and a Blackberry Passion Fruit option.

If you’re looking for something a bit more decadent, you can try one of the three new dirty soda-inspired drinks. There’s the Sprite Berry Blast with blue raspberry syrup and cold foam, the Orange Dream which is like a creamy Hi-C Orange Lavaburst, and the Dirty Dr Pepper, featuring vanilla and cold foam.