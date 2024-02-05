Taylor Swift ‘Should Comfortably’ Make the Super Bowl, Japanese Embassy Says

Just days before Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce is set to play in Super Bowl LVIII, the Japanese Embassy is giving hope to the Swifties that she will make an appearance at the big game.

Swift, who is on her way to Tokyo to resume the international leg of her The Eras Tour, has not confirmed she will be making an appearance at Super Bowl LVIII. However, the Japanese Embassy stated on X the pop icon should “comfortably” be in Las Vegas by Sunday, Feb. 11.

“Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently Speak Now,” the post reads. “To say that if she departs Tokoyo in the evening after her [Feb. 10] concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins.”

🇯🇵 Statement from the Embassy of Japan on Taylor Swift’s Reported Travel from Japan to the United States ✈️🏈 Are you ready for it? pic.twitter.com/wFKadehTJk — Japan Embassy DC🌸 (@JapanEmbDC) February 2, 2024

The Embassy also noted that while people in Japan are excited to experience Taylor Swift’s Era Tour, officials wanted to confirm that anyone concerned can be Fearless in knowing she can wow the Japanese audience and still support her boyfriend the next day. All while wearing Red.

Taylor Swift will be performing at the Tokyo on Feb 7, 8, 9, and 10. She is then heading to Australia’s Melbourne Cricket Ground for three shows. The six-day will give her a chance to attend the Super Bowl and even celebrate a potential win with Kelce.

The reassurance from the Japanese Embassy comes just hours after Swift won two major awards at the 2024 Grammys. Unfortunately, Kelce had to miss accompanying her to the event, due to preparing for the upcoming game.

Multiple Airlines Make ‘Taylor Swift-Themed’ Flights From Kansas City to Las Vegas

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that multiple airlines have made Taylor Swift-themed flights from Kansas City to Las Vegas.

American Airlines named one Feb. 10 flight from Kansas City AA1989. There is also AA87, which departs from Las Vegas on Feb. 12.

“The excitement surrounding this year’s sporting event has never been greater,” an American Airlines spokesperson told CNN. “You could say that after tonight’s games, we are in our football era, and we are thrilled to provide direct flights from Kansas City to Las Vegas. To our customers who are huge sports fans, look what you made us do.”

United Airlines also renamed some flights to be Taylor Swift themed as well. They named three flights after Swift and Kelce, UA1587, UA2287, and UA1989.

CNN further reports that airlines commonly add special flight numbers to Super Bowl host cities just for fans who are traveling to the big game. Super Bowl LVIII will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.