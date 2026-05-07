pbs-employee-ivy-unruh-reportedly-killed-by-husband

Ivy Unruh, a PBS employee and Marine veteran, was reportedly shot and killed by her husband.

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Unruh was shot in the upper body on April 17 outside a residence in Wichita, Kansas, according to a press release from the city’s police department, per ABC affiliate KAKE. She was taken to a hospital and died three days later.

Unruh was just 25.

Ivy Unruh, image via GoFundMe

Police recovered a gun at the scene and arrested Unruh’s estranged husband, 29-year-old Joshua Orlando. He was initially charged with aggravated battery, but the charge was upgraded to first-degree murder after Unruh’s death.

Joshua Orlando, image via Sedgwick County Jail

It is not immediately clear if Orlando has entered a plea or retained an attorney. He remains jailed on a $1.5 million bond.

GoFundMe Started for Ivy Unruh: ‘She Had the Courage To Walk Away From a Dangerous Situation’

According to a GoFundMe meant to raise money for the victim’s family, Unruh was a Marine veteran.

“To those who knew her, she was more than a Marine—she was a daughter, a sister, and a friend who brought light into the lives of others,” the fundraiser reads. “She had the courage to walk away from a dangerous situation, yet tragically, her life was still taken.”

Ivy Unruh, Image via GoFundMe

Unruh worked as a broadcast engineer for PBS Kansas, per KAKE.

“She was very motivated,” Victor Hogstrom, PBS Kansas president, shared with the outlet. “She was trustworthy; She worked with people well; She was smart and very intelligent; She was a good employee. We’re all missing her from here, a very dependable person.”

As of this writing, the GoFundMe for Unruh has raised just over $19,000.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.