Travis Kelce’s Mom Reveals Why She Probably Won’t Be in a Suite at Super Bowl LVIII

With her son Travis preparing to play in Super Bowl LVIII, Donna Kelce reveals why she won’t be in a suite during the big game.

During her Today appearance on Tuesday, Feb. 7, Donna stated she has a “feeling” she’ll sit in the stands instead of in a suite.

“You can understand that the boxes in Vegas are multimillion dollars,” she explained. “So I have a feeling I’m not in a box. I have a feeling I’m in the stands with everybody else because it is a pricey Super Bowl.”

She also revealed how excited she is about watching Travis Kelce play in his second straight Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs. “It is going to be a dream to go back to back like this, back to the Super Bowl. And [I’m] really excited.”

Donna Kelce Reveals Her Adorable Pre-Game Routine With Sons

While speaking about how she wishes her sons, Travis and Jason Kelce, good luck before their NFL games, Donna says it’s difficult sometimes. “I try not to bother them on game day,” she explained. “Because they’re a little busy and I don’t think I’m going to get through, but usually I try.”

Donna Kelce said nights before games, she texts Travis and Jason and gives them a little encouragement. “[I] send them a little funny picture of when they were younger,” she said. “Depending on what team they’re playing with or whatever. I go back and get a little nostalgia.”

Along with chatting about her sons, Donna Kelce spoke about her relationship with Travis’ girlfriend, Taylor Swift. She discussed her Facebook cover photo, which is a group picture that includes her and Swift.

“That was a picture where all of us were so excited that were in the suite,” Donna recalled. “And we were so excited that they made it to the Super Bowl that we took a shot of everybody that was there, so it wasn’t anything calculating or anything like that. It was just everybody that was supporting my son and I was so happy to put that picture on Facebook, yes.”

Travis Kelce’s Mom Says She ‘Has Selfies’ With Taylor Swift

Along with discussing her Facebook cover photo, Travis Kelce’s mom Donna said she had some “selfies” with Taylor Swift. “I’ve got a few [selfies with Taylor] here and there,” she said.

Travis’ mom previously spoke about how she “regrets” previously discussing Swift on Today last fall. She told the media outlet at the time that the relationship was still fairly new and she didn’t want to talk about it. She simply stated that spending time with Swift was “okay.”

“I can tell you this,” she told WSJ while speaking about Travis. “He’s happier than I’ve seen him in a long time… God bless him. He shot for the stars!”