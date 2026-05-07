‘Looksmaxxing’ Influencer Charged After Allegedly Shooting at Alligator

“Looksmaxxing” influencer Clavicular has been charged after allegedly shooting at an alligator.

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According to NBC News, the incident occurred on March 26 when Chlavicular, whose real name is Braden Eric Peters, and two others, identified as Yabdiel Anibal Cotto Torres and Andrew Morales, were accused of “unlawfully and knowingly” discharging a firearm at the Francis Taylor Everglades in Florida.

Court documents stated that the influencer, Torres, and Morales’ act was “against the peace and dignity of the State of Florida.”

Florida’s Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced in days after the incident, it was “aware of a video depicting individuals in the Everglades on an airboat who appear to be discharging firearms at an alligator.”

Although the reptile was already dead, Chavicular seemingly believed that he had permission to fire at it.

In a statement, the influencer’s reps addressed the incident.

“Our client has been summoned to appear for a misdemeanor charge that stems from following the instructions of a licensed airboat guide. He relied on that guidance,” the statement reads. “No animals or people were harmed. We are confident that once the full picture is understood, people will see this for what it is.”

Morales’ attorney, Richard L Cooper, also issued a statement. “We urge the public not to rush to judgment. Importantly, there is no allegation that any animal was injured.”

The Influencer Has Been Involved In Other Controversies Over the Years

This isn’t the first time that Chavicular has been involved in controversy.

The Guardian reports that the influencer once livestreamed himself appearing to run over a pedestrian. He was also filmed chanting the lyrics to Kanye West’s antisemitic song “Heil Hitler” at a nightclub with fellow influencer Andre Tate.

In the same month as the alligator incident, Chavicular was arrested in Florida on battery charges. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office asked Fort Lauderdale Police for assistance in arresting the influencer. He was accused of instigating a fight between his girlfriend, Violet Marie Lentz, and another woman.

Both Chavicular and his girlfriend were considered suspects of attacking the woman. The influencer later posted a video of the fight on social media.