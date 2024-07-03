Travis Kelce Hints at More Eras Tour Cameos After Sparking Frenzy With Taylor Swift in London

Shocking no one, spotlight lover Travis Kelce is teasing more appearances alongside Taylor Swift during her Eras Tour.

The three-time Super Bowl champ thrilled Swifties at London’s Wembley Stadium on June 23 by joining his girlfriend during her Eras Tour performance.

In today’s season two finale of the New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast, Kelce hinted that fans might see him there again.

“Shout out to Tay for letting me, jump on stage with her. Who knows? Might not be the last time,” Kelce graciously said.

Then he let go a tidbit for lovers of his and Taylor’s star-crossed romance. “You guys will have to keep showing up to the Eras Tour to see if I pop out of the stage or whatnot,” he revealed.

“A little teaser,” Travis’ brother and co-host Jason quipped. “What is he gonna do next? What is Taylor willing to trust from this guy?”

Travis Kelce Explains How His Eras Tour Appearance Alongside Taylor Swift Came to Be

Travis later revealed he had to put Taylor in her place when it came to his Eras appearance.

“Yeah. I told her I was like, ‘Yeah, no. This is how it works. Once I get comfortable, I just stop listening to what everyone says, and I start doing my own thing.’”

Travis Kelce thrilled many fans by appearing with Taylor Swift during an Eras show. (Photo by TayBlessings/X)

Unsurprisingly, Kelce’s onstage appearance was his idea. “I initially mentioned it to Tay,” he recalled. “I was like, ‘How funny would it be if I just rolled out on one of the bikes during the 1989 era.'”

Though Swift seemed to think he was joking, Kelce convinced her he was serious and committed to the idea. It seems Travis has been to so many of Taylor’s shows, he was growing bored of just watching.

“I was just like, ‘What? I would love to do that, are you kidding me? I’ve seen the show enough. Might as well put me to work here,'” he admitted. “And sure enough, she found the perfect part of the show for me to come in.”

Meanwhile, Jason and Travis swapped stories about all of the star sightings they’ve had thanks to Taylor. The bros recalled meeting celebs like Hugh Grant, Stevie Knicks, and Julia Roberts.

“Just some of these people you just meet and you’re just like, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing here,’” Travis quipped.