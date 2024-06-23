travis-kelce-joins-taylor-swift-on-stage-for-surprise-eras-tour-performance

Taylor Swift fans got a nice surprise from her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Kelce appeared on stage for Night 3 of The Eras Tour – alongside his pop star girlfriend.

Footage shows Kelce, dressed in a top hat, applying cosmetics on Swift as part of an act. In another video, Kelce is seen carrying the pop star across the stage.

Swifties in London are giving everyone the All-22 of Travis Kelce’s Eras tour stage debut today pic.twitter.com/OOLDsvZftv — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 23, 2024

Travis Kelce Makes Surprise Appearance At Eras Tour

Kelce was not the only big-name star to attend the first London stint of the singer’s Eras Tour. Rock and roll legends Jon Bon Jovi and Paul McCartney caught the third night. And they had front-row seats to Kelce’s on-stage debut.

On the first night, Swifties were joined by the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William. The British royal was accompanied by his children as he looked to celebrate his 42nd birthday at Wembley Stadium.

After the show, the “London Boy” crooner invited the family backstage for a meet and greet. With her and her boyfriend Travis Kelce. Swift later made an Instagram post to wish the duke a happy birthday. “Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start,” Swift said underneath a post of her and Kelce with Prince William and his children.

The snapshot marks the first time that Swift has posted and tagged Kelce on Instagram since they went public last October.

Foo Fighters Singer Take Jab at Swift

The Foo Fighters were also in town on the second night of Swift’s tour. The band was performing at the London Stadium when frontman Dave Grohl appeared to take a jab at the pop star.

“I tell you, man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift,” Grohl joked at one point in the show. “So we like to call our tour the ‘Errors Tour.’ We’ve had more than a few eras, and more than a few f***g errors as well. Just a couple.”

Then Grohl was met with laughter after implying that Swift doesn’t perform live, telling the crowd, “That’s because we actually play live. What? Just saying. You guys like raw, live rock ‘n’ roll music, right? You came to the right f***g place.”

Grohl previously lauded Swift, even dedicating the Foo Fighters song “Congregation” to the singer at the BBC Radio Big 1 Weekend in 2015.