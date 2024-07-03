Travis Kelce Breaks Silence on ‘Gross’ Interaction With Julia Roberts at Eras Tour

Travis Kelce speaks out amid mass reaction to Julia Robert’s “gross” interaction with him.

Many Swifties — and even other celebrities, such as Nikki Glaser — have attacked Roberts for being a bit touchy with Kelce at a recent Taylor Swift concert. However, others found it to be endearing, especially since Roberts and Swift are known to be close.

In the video of their interaction, you can see Roberts touching Kelce’s chest while grinning up at him. The two appear to be engaged in conversation, with Kelce perhaps pulling back at times. Glaser posted an Instagram Story video on Monday, during which she labeled Robert’s actions as “too much.”

Her mom, Julie Glaser, even stated that Roberts was “so gross.”

Travis Kelce Breaks the Silence After Julia Roberts ‘Gross’ Interaction

Despite the media’s harsh reaction to Roberts, Kelce didn’t seem to be too bothered by her display of affection. While he didn’t exactly address the situation, he did say that Roberts was “awesome.”

“I met Julia Roberts in Ireland, in Dublin,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said on the New Heights podcast on Wednesday. “That was pretty cool.”

Kelce explained that Roberts was “having some fun” with Stevie Nicks in the VIP tent. Later, Swift and Kelce got to join Nicks for a night out.

“She is every bit of whatever everyone makes her out to be,” Kelce said of Nicks. “She is so awesome. … Some of these people you meet and you’re like, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing here. You are unbelievable … and I am just a jabroni supporting his girlfriend.’ It’s just so much fun.”

While he never specifically commented on Roberts’s touchiness, it doesn’t seem like he was bothered by any of it. In fact, he merely recalled drinking Guinness and playing “some snooker.”

“Ireland was fun,” he said. “It was a good time.”