Travis Kelce Has Perfect Response to NFL Fans ‘Cranky’ About Taylor Swift Romance

Travis Kelce believes “cranky” NFL fans are slowly warming up to his highly publicized relationship with Taylor Swift. But even if they’re not, the tight end admitted he doesn’t really care what the naysayers think.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show, Kelce opened up about his romance with Taylor Swift and how the superstar pair simply don’t allow room for hate comments.

Since hard launching their relationship at a September 2023 Chiefs game, Taylor Swift has attended many of Travis’ contests, much to the chagrin of NFL fans. While Swifties swoon weekly over the couple’s public outings, there are some who would rather Taylor Swift keep her distance from Arrowhead Stadium – and all NFL stadiums, for that matter.

Swift is even rumored to be attending the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada, despite having an Eras Tour concert on the other side of the world the night before. But what’s a 13-hour flight when it means witnessing your beau’s big moment?

NFL fans (at least the “cranky” ones) have already begun groaning about the Swiftie Super Bowl, but Travis says it doesn’t bother his lady in the least. Getting “hate” is nothing new for Taylor Swift, who has “dealt with it forever,” he said.

“We hear it but we hardly ever talk about it,” Kelce added of NFL fans’ criticisms. “It’s nothing to even talk about — nothing to bring up.”

Travis Kelce Gushes Over ‘Crazy Ride’ Dating Taylor Swift

Though being Taylor Swift’s leading man has been a ton of “fun,” Travis Kelce admits that the surge in his celebrity status has been an adjustment.

“From having the paparazzi follow me every single day into work to everybody having my name on their talk show every single day whether it’s sports whether it’s not sports,” he explained. “You know it’s just been a crazy, crazy ride I could have never anticipated.”

“But I’m having fun with it — the majority of the world is having fun with it — outside the cranky NFL fans that just don’t want to see the Chiefs win… but we are slowly reeling them in,” the tight end added.

For Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, the “outside noise” doesn’t matter as long as they’re having enjoying themselves.

“We just have fun with it and we enjoy every single bit of it,” Kelce explained. “I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends. It’s been nothing but a wonderful year.”