Travis Kelce Gushes About ‘Special’ Romance With Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce must be feeling on Cloud Nine right now. The Kansas City Chiefs tight-end just won the Super Bowl (back-to-back victories), and he also is dating Taylor Swift, the biggest name in music.

Speaking in a radio interview before Super Bowl LVIII, Kelce explained the difficulties in balancing the different aspects of his life. Kelce wants to separate the gossip about his private life from his work on the field. When he’s in football mode, then that’s all he wants to focus on.

“Well, the biggest thing for me is … I never want the people in the building to ever have the idea that I’m not focused on the game, I’m not focused on being my best at football and not having all my focus and all my attention to my craft and making sure that I’m accountable in the biggest game of our lives,” Kelce said

However, Kelce recognizes why fans are interested in their relationship. He says that he has something special with Swift so he understands public intrigue.

“With that being said, I do, you know, have a guarded approach to it,” he explained. “But at the same time, I know what me and Taylor have is special, so I get [the interest].”

Travis Kelce Is Thankful to Fans

Kelce is also thankful that his relationship with Swift could help introduce football to a new legion of fans. Two worlds very much collided, making this past Super Bowl the most viewed in history with 123.4 million viewers.

“I’m very aware,” Kelce said. “And obviously, this is mostly because Taylor’s in my life now and we got her [to be] part of Chiefs Kingdom, and sure enough, that brought an entire entourage of human beings who just love to support her and love to support everything that she’s about.”

Following the Super Bowl, Kelce and Swift connected for a very publicized embrace. After the win, Kelce thanked Swift for all the support she gave him.

“Thank you for coming,” Kelce said. “Thank you for making it halfway across the world. You’re the best baby. The absolute best.”

He also cheekily wondered, “How do you not have jet lag right now?” She replied, “Jet lag is a choice.” Kelce explained that it’s been a fun ride.

“It’s been nothing but fun,” he told CBS Sports. “We’ve both been learning about this lifestyle, knowing that I brought her into the football world. It’s been an unexpected ride that I’ve just been having a blast with.”