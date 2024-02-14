Travis Kelce Speaks Out About His Wild Super Bowl Outfit: ‘Like a Black Disco Ball’

While looking back at the most memorable moments of Super Bowl LVIII, Travis Kelce spoke about the sparkly black suit he wore as he walked into Allegiant Stadium.

During the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, Jason Kelce started talking about the outfit. “Looks like you were inspired by the Vegas backdrop,” he observed.

During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show before Super Bowl LVIII, Travis Kelce stated that his look was a touch of Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley flair. “I got a few things that I got in the close that I might pull out,” Kelce said at the time. “But already know, man, we’re in Vegas, baby.”

He wasn’t wrong. Travis Kelce’s outfit made headlines as he walked into Super Bowl LVIII warmups. He worked with Mike Amiri on the outfit.

“When it came down to doing the Super Bowl ‘fit, I really didn’t want to put too much thought into it,” Travis explained. “I met Mike in Vegas actually before, over the summer. It made all the sense in the world.”

Travis Kelce then praised Amiri for his style. “He’s one of the best out there right now,” Travis continued. “And sure enough I got him all the sizes, he made is easy on me.”

Travis then said the custom design was perfect for it. “It fit like a glove baby and it worked. It was comfortable, too. He had me looking like a black disco ball walking into the disco. Vegas baby.”

Jason went on to add that his brother was “snazzed up Johnny Cash.”

Travis Kelce Brings Mom Donna to Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade

Meanwhile, since his girlfriend Taylor Swift is back on her Eras Tour, Travis Kelce brought his mom Donna to Kansas City for the Super Bowl Parade on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

According to Page Six, Mama Kelce was spotted next to Travis wearing her custom black jacket, which reads, “Super Bowl LVIII Mama” on the back. Travis was spotted wearing a Chiefs baseball hat with a matching windbreaker with gray and red shorts.

As Travis Kelce celebrated his Super Bowl win, Taylor Swift landed in Melbourne, Australia. She will be performing three back-to-back shows at the Melbourne Cricket Ground Stadium starting on Friday, Feb. 16. She will be heading to Sydney after that.

During the Super Bowl parade, Chiefs fans were not only celebrating the team, they also dubbed Taylor Swift as the “Queen of Kansas City.”