Travis Kelce’s Friend, WWE Star Baron Corbin, Reveals True Feelings About Taylor Swift

The latest of Travis Kelce’s friends to enjoy a hangout sesh with the Chiefs tight end and his beloved, WWE star Baron Corbin gave his true thoughts on Taylor Swift.

Ahead of The Biggest Party of the Summer, WWE Summerslam, Baron Corbin opened up about his recent experience with the pop icon.

After praising Swift as someone who can “have a good time and have a drink” while “hang[ing] with the boys,” Corbin gushed she is “so nice and so down-to-earth,” despite her once-in-a-generation celebrity status.

“If you lived under a rock and had no idea who Taylor Swift was, you would just think she’s an awesome person,” the 39-year-old wrestler, real name Thomas Pestock, explained.

“The moment she meets you, she gives you a hug,” he continued. “It’s rare to find someone, like, on that level of stardom be so humble and cool that you would never know.”

“Other than the fact that you’re like, ‘Oh, she obviously is important, does something,’” Corbin concluded.

Baron Corbin Was Introduced to Taylor Swift at a 2023 Chiefs Game

The friendship between Baron Corbin and Travis Kelce stretches back to Corbin’s NFL days, where he played for the Indianapolis Colts before trading his cleats for wrestling boots in 2012.

Despite Corbin’s departure from the League, he and Kelce have remained close. In December 2023, Kelce introduced his old friend to his new girlfriend at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills.

The professional wrestler posted a selfie with the “Karma” songstress at the time, captioning the photo “Come back crew let’s go!”

Keeping the party going, Baron Corbin spent more time with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at a Christmas-themed bar after the game. (Yes – the same bar where Swift and Kelce shared the kiss that broke the internet for the first of many times).