Travis Kelce’s Brother Jason Reveals His True Thoughts on Taylor Swift

Months after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made their relationship public, Jason Kelce is now sharing his thoughts about the pop icon.

During the 2024 Pro Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 4, Jason spoke to the NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe, about his younger brother’s famous girlfriend. “I’ve been fortunate to meet Taylor now,” the Philadelphia Eagles center said. “She’s [an] awesome, genuine, down-to-earth person, which has been great to see, whenever you’re seeing anyone of that caliber of stardom.”

Caught up with one of NFL’s best guys: Eagles center Jason Kelce.



Our 1-on-1 on soaking up forever moments in his 7th Pro Bowl, the Taylor Swift celebrity effect & her “awesome, down-to-earth, genuine” vibes, emotions watching bro Travis Kelce in Super Bowl, retirement, more. pic.twitter.com/JpAViPQawX — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) February 5, 2024

Despite his family’s growing media attention, Jason said his key concern is his brother’s happiness. “My brother and his love life is definitely the topic of the NFL right now,” he continued. “And my whole thing with that is as long as Trav is happy and enjoying life, I’m happy and enjoying life.”

When asked how he and his family are handling the increased media attention due to his brother and Taylor Swift’s romance, Jason said he’s trying to not let it impact him. “You try not to change or do anything different,” he said. The NFL player then said he’s still going to act the same and be the same.

Jason then said he was planning to go to Las Vegas to cheer his brother on at Super Bowl LVIII. “It’s going to be an awesome game to watch, I can’t wait to watch it,” he declared. “But yeah, whenever you’re watching a loved one compete, there’s a very prideful feeling that you have that’s very different than competing on your own or watching the game regularly.”

Super Bowl LVIII will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 4, at Allegiant Stadium.

Travis Kelce Revealed What He Told Taylor Swift After Her Big Grammy Win

During a Feb. 5 press conference, Travis Kelce had nothing but praise for his girlfriend Taylor Swift, who made Grammy history by winning her fourth Album of the Year award.

“She’s unbelievable,” he told the media. “She’s re-writing the history books herself, and I told her I’d have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware too.”

When asked if he has heard Taylor Swift’s upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, Kelce said he’s heard some of it. “And it’s unbelievable,” he declared. “I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops.”

In regards to any of the album’s “secrets,” Travis stated, “I can’t give you anything. I leave that up to her.”

Kelce was unable to attend the 2024 Grammys with Taylor Swift. He stated during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, “I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for. We’re just two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it. I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends. It’s been nothing but a wonderful year.”