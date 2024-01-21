Taylor Swift Arrives at Freezing Bills/Chiefs Playoff Game

Taylor Swift is officially on hand to cheer on her beau Travis Kelce as he and the Kansas City Chiefs continue their hopeful journey to the Super Bowl.

The iconic singer arrived at the Sunday, Jan. 21 game against the Buffalo Bills dressed in her best Chiefs attire. The 34-year-old paired her Gant Blank Canvas Project x Kilo Kish Bouclé Varsity Jacket with a red beanie and matching red lipstick.

Swift showed up at the snowy Highmark Stadium with her friend Brittany Mahomes by her side, and the duo greeted fans as they made their way to their box seats.

Taylor Swift ✨ pic.twitter.com/c4K3CEaVCm — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) January 21, 2024

Jason Kelce Joins Taylor Swift to Cheer on Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift has been making regular appearances at Travis Kelce’s home games throughout the season since she and the tight end began dating over the summer. Swift usually attended with Mahomes, Travis’s mom, Donna Kelce, her brother, Austin, or some of the other team moms or girlfriends.

For tonight’s game, Travis’ brother, Philadelphia Eagle’s center Jason Kelce, joined the suite with her and Mahomes. Jason’s team officially lost their Super Bowl bid after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 32-9 during a wild-card playoff game. With him done for the season, he’s on board to spend his weekends rooting for his brother.

The game comes after Buffalo, NY, was hit with two massive snowstorms in a week. The first came last weekend and brought three feet of snow to the city. The second added another 18 inches to the mess.

To get Highmark Stadium ready for Taylor Swift and the matchup, the team officials asked fans to shovel the field for $20 an hour.

Fortunately, the call for help worked, and the field primed for the rest of the AFC Divisional Championship, which kicked off at 6:30 PM.