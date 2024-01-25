Travis Kelce’s Ex Turns Off DMs to ‘Protect Her Peace’ Amid Taylor Swift Romance

Kayla Nicole revealed her New Year’s resolution is to leave the drama behind her. The influencer experienced a surge of attention after her ex, Travis Kelce, brought his romance with Taylor Swift to the public eye and is now taking steps to “protect [her] peace.”

On a recent episode of the Behind the Likes podcast with Winter Blanco and Chy Fontenette, Travis Kelce’s ex was asked how she deals with the tidal wave of online criticism.

“I turned off my comments recently,” Nicole replied. “You can’t DM me anymore … because people just talk crazy and I’ve had enough.”

“I’m exhausted, I’m tired. It’s new year and, to be honest, it’s the same me. So in order for it to be a new me, I need to do some new things.”

“So that starts with just protecting my peace,” she continued. “You’re not just gonna talk to me any kind of way, you’re not saying anything else to me. You can talk to a black hole — comments off.”

Despite living life in the spotlight, Kayla Nicole feels that social media isn’t a positive presence in her life.

“I posted this the other day, ‘All of this stuff that y’all say to me on the internet, you would never say to my face,’” she said. “I promise you that. I’m a super kind person but do not ever play with me for real.”

“When it comes to the internet, I just learned that in the long run it’s a waste of my energy.”

Travis Kelce’s Ex Unfollowed Brittany, Patrick Mahomes

Kayla Nicole was romantically linked with the Chiefs tight end from 2017 to 2022. When he and Taylor Swift took their romance public in September 2023, Kayla received an intense amount of “backlash” simply for being Travis Kelce’s ex.

Amid the increase in negative attention, the influencer took steps to distance herself from her past, including unfollowing Travis Kelce’s teammate, Patrick Mahomes, and his wife, Brittany, on social media.

The move sparked speculation of a falling out between the celebs. In a subsequent interview with People, however, Kayla set the record straight.

“I do think it’s important to publicly address this because I did publicly unfollow people,” she explained. “The reality is I know these people in real life. And so, in real life, I’ve communicated to these people why I’ve had to publicly make the decisions that I made.”

“To everyone it’s like, ‘Oh, you broke up a year ago,’ and that meant it’s like a light switch, you turn it on and off and everything goes dead and black and you don’t ever speak to anyone ever again. That’s not reality. I have ongoing relationships with all parties involved.”

Travis Kelce’s ex maintains that she and Brittany Mahomes talked it out privately and that the Chiefs wife “knows that [she] loves her.”

“That’s a lot of history and friendship there, that doesn’t change overnight,” Kayla continued. “But publicly, because things are happening so quickly and so publicly, I have to protect myself. That’s really all that is. The love is still there.”