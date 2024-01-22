Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Reportedly ‘Discussing Their Future’ Ahead of Hectic Spring Schedules

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have had a whirlwind romance, but is it a season fling or meant to last? Only time will tell. However, both reportedly are planning their future together.

A source close to Swift spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the couple.

“Taylor and Travis are doing really well,” the source says. “They try to spend as much time as they can together. Travis also makes it a point to make sure Taylor feels as comfortable as possible at his home. They have discussed their future as a couple and are excited at the idea of it.”

The couple plans to spend Valentine’s Day together. Kelce is reportedly planning something special for the singer.

“Right now, Travis is focused on Valentine’s Day and wants to do something fun and special for Taylor,” the source continued. According to sources close to the singer, she’s happier than ever with Kelce. Both reportedly feel they are “an amazing match.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Consider the Future

Dating and being a celebrity can be difficult, but Swift and Kelce are trying to keep their relationship as normal as possible. Both have met each other’s families.

“Their families are both on board and everyone on Travis’ side loves Taylor and vice versa. It’s a supportive dynamic all around. Their loved ones have never seen either of them so happy and hope and believe that it will continue,” the source said

So fans are probably wondering if the couple has wedding bells in their future. A source told Daily Mail that Kelce is considering it. However, actually popping the question may be way off as Kelce wants to focus on his career in the NFL. Kelce is eyeing another Super Bowl. He wants to stay focused.

However, the source said that he has considered the ring and what it might look like.

They said, “When it comes to Taylor, he loves her and sees a future with her and has thought about what a ring for her would be like as well. He has thought of having a lyric or a quote engraved on the band that is special to both of them, and he has also floated using some of the diamonds from his Super Bowl rings on her band. He wants to make sure it isn’t something cheesy, but more unique and something that is a part of him that he shares with her to show that forever means forever.”