Travis Kelce Declares Taylor Swift ‘Part of Chiefs Kingdom,’ She’s ‘All In’ Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

Travis Kelce says Taylor Swift is a part of the Kansas City Chiefs fold. Swift garnered attention and controversy for attending games to support Kelce. However, Kelce said Swift has more than earned her right to be at the games.

“She’s all in,” the NFL star said of Swift. “She’s part of Chiefs Kingdom 100%.”

It’s been a whirlwind year for Kelce, who in addition to dating Swift is also preparing for the Super Bowl. Kelce had to deal with more media these past few months than he has his entire career.

However, Kelce said he’s just going with the flow and learning to take things day by day. Kelce admittedly doesn’t have it all figured out but he’s trying to.

“You asked me how it is,” Kelce said via People. “And to be honest, I’m learning throughout this all…. I’m just kind of on the plane ride, just cruising and trying to figure this thing out on the run.”

He continued, “Man, I’ll tell you what. It’s a wild experience, but I’m enjoying and loving every bit of it.”

Will Taylor Swift Make It to the Super Bowl

As for the question of if Swift will make the Super Bowl, all signs point to yes. The Japanese Embassy has weighed on getting Swift to the big game. Swift is performing in Japan before the big game.

“Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently Speak Now to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins,” the embassy wrote.

They continued, “We know that many people in Japan are excited to experience Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, so we wanted to confirm that anyone concerned can be Fearless in knowing that this talented performer can wow Japanese audiences and still make it to Las Vegas to support the Chiefs when they take the field for the Super Bowl wearing Red,”

As for the attention Swift gets at games, the singer has long drawn a line in the sand. She’s not there to be a source of headlines. Swift insisted that it was the media that’s at fault, not her.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” she told Time. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.”

She just wants to support Kelce.

“I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there, and we don’t care,” Swift said. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”