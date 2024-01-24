Travis Kelce Admits His Heart Hands Move at Bills Game Was Not for Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce captured the hearts of Swifties everywhere when he threw up Taylor Swift’s signature heart hands move during Sunday’s Chiefs game. The tight end has since admitted, however, that the adorable gesture wasn’t meant for his leading lady.

After scoring a touchdown in the second quarter, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce raised his hands in the air, the heart formed with his fingers reminiscent of Taylor Swift’s move during her live shows.

As cameras caught the move, fans assumed it was directed at Swift, who sat high above in a private suite with the Kelce and Mahomes families. In Wednesday’s episode of Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast, however, he admitted he had a different motive.

“Yeah, man, had to spread the love baby,” Travis said. “Always got to spread that love, baby.”

Travis Kelce went on to explain that using Taylor Swift’s signature move wasn’t meant as a message for her. Instead, it was for Bills fans, who “understandably” greeted him and his team with “a lot of hate” upon their arrival at Highmark Stadium, the Bills’ home field.

“It’s a football game,” Travis replied when Jason pointed out that “it’s supposed to be” competitive. “The Bills, coming into their house, they want to make it rowdy. Did it get a little disrespectful? 1,000%. 1,000%. Did they get a little extra? 1,000%.”

The Bills fans were quick to boo Travis Kelce’s lady, Taylor Swift, as well. But the real issue, he said, was their comments toward the Kelce family and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Though he’s keeping the details quiet, Travis admitted the Bills fans got “inappropriate” with their heckling.

“I’m not going to say [what they said] because that’s what they want,” he told Jason. “They want to feel… I’m not going to relay it. But some things were said about the family, some pretty inappropriate things were said about [Patrick] Mahomes. It was, it was pretty wack.”

“I get it, I get it,” he continued. “Coming into a hostile environment, I respect it. But I just wanted to make sure they knew it wasn’t mutual. I don’t hate you guys like you hate us. It’s all love. It’s all love baby.”