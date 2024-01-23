Taylor Swift Booed by Bills Fans at Chiefs Game, Swifties Clap Back

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and music sensation Taylor Swift quickly became the “it” couple in pop culture. As a result, they have received a massive amount of coverage on the side of sports and music. But the rise in coverage of Swift and Kelce has not settled well with everyone. Particularly NFL Fans. During the Chiefs’ playoff matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, their disdain was on full display.

During her visit to Highmark Stadium, Swift was greeted with a chorus of boos from Bills fans that were in attendance as she arrived at the stadium on Sunday. Swifties on Twitter were in full force in defense of the pop star.

“They really going to be booing after Travis Scores,” one user said before the game.

“She got the last laugh,” another user said after the game.

“They just mad because she’s rich and they have to live in Buffalo,” another user wrote.

Buffalo Bakery Cashes in on Taylor Swift’s Visit

The Bills may have lost, but one Buffalo donut shop is reaping the benefits of Swift being in town this past weekend.

Donuts Delite, a bakery in nearby Rochester, N.Y., ran a three-day promotion last weekend. The crew made Swift and Bills-themed doughnuts, anticipating her being in town for Travis’ game at Highmark Stadium.

USA Today reports that the promotion was so successful the owner had to hire 30 extra workers because of the demand.

“It was wild, crazy. What a ride. What I can tell you is we’re all tired today,” Nick Semeraro, owner of Donuts Delite told USA Today. “It stirred a lot of emotions on both sides, but we take pride in what we do and we’re thankful for all the interest. What a blessing.”

Jason Kelce Shares Adorable Moment With Young Fan

Travis’ brother Jason Kelce went viral after he was caught by CBS camera’s shirtless chugging beer. But another moment from the Philadelphia Eagles center flew under the radar.

Kelce and Swift were in the same suite during the game. One fan on social media caught the all-pro picking up a young fan at the game to the eye level of the suite so that the country music star could read her sign.