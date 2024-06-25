Travis Kelce Admits His Dad Fell for ‘Wild Sh-t’ About Taylor Swift on Facebook

Despite being in a relationship with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce admitted his own family has fallen for some social media gossip about the pop icon.

While appearing on the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast this week, Kelce said his father, Ed Kelce fell for some “wild” Swift rumors he saw on Facebook.

“He’ll see some wild s–t come across and be like, ‘Hey, what the f–k is this?’” Travis explained. “[About] something so f–king out of the blue, like, something about me and Taylor.”

Travis Kelce then recalled his father asking him if he and Taylor Swift were ok. “[I said] get the f— off Facebook, Dad,” he declared. “Are you f—ing kidding me?”

Also during the same interview, Travis said he did not need to go to his family when he felt “down in the dumps” about online gossip. This is because he doesn’t let himself “get to that point.”

Travis Kelce pointed out that his father helped him achieve that mindset. “Who gives a s–t what Jim Bob or whoever the f–k is on … social media saying,” the NFL star said. “It is what it is.”

Although he doesn’t care about the online chatter, Kelce noted it has more to do with the person spreading the gossip than about him.

“If they’re saying something, look in the mirror and ask yourself, ‘What are you portraying for them to say this type of s–t?’ Either it’s a fair take, an unfair take or just f–king whatever.”

He further shared that he has a “don’t give a f—“ attitude in his “DNA,” noting it is a “Kelce trait.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were first romantically linked last fall. She appeared at more than a dozen of the Kansas City Chief star’s games through the 2023 NFL season.

Travis Kelce’s Dad Referred to Taylor Swift as ‘Very Sweet’

Not long after Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship started dominating headlines, the NFL star’s father spoke out about the pop icon.

While chatting with PEOPLE last October, Ed Kelce gushed about Swift. He referred to her as being both very “sweet” and “genuine.”

“I’ll tell you something very special that I noticed about Taylor the first time I met her,” Ed said. “We’re sitting in the suite, she gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around. Because in the suites everybody gets stuff and you empty it down wherever you can.”

Continuing to gush about Taylor, Ed shared, “And I’m just thinking, I don’t think she got the diva memo. She didn’t get the spoiled musician. She doesn’t know how to pull that off. And that really to me said a whole lot.”