Taylor Swift Says She’s ‘Still Swooning’ Over Travis Kelce’s Eras Tour Performance

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce and pop music sensation Taylor Swift officially became an item last year. And to say that they have been supportive of each other would be an understatement.

Swift often shows up to Kelce’s football games. In fact, she became a regular fixture throughout the playoffs and leading up to their Super Bowl victory. And Travis has become a regular at Swift’s Eras tour during the offseason.

Swifties in London are giving everyone the All-22 of Travis Kelce’s Eras tour stage debut today pic.twitter.com/OOLDsvZftv — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 23, 2024

Taylor Swift Reacts to Travis Kelce’s Eras Tour Appearance

Swifties got a nice surprise from Kelce during her tour stop in London. The star tight end appeared on stage for Night 3 of The Eras Tour – alongside his pop star girlfriend. Footage shows Kelce, dressed in a top hat, applying cosmetics on Swift as part of an act. In another video, Kelce is seen carrying the pop star across the stage.

Taylor says she is still “swooning” over her and Kelce’s viral moment, which was perhaps the best of the critically acclaimed tour.

“I’m still cracking up/swooning over [Travis Kelce’s] Eras Tour debut 🥰 Never going to forget these shows,” Swift wrote in an Instagram post.

In the same post, Swift also shouted out the fans in Wembley Stadium for providing a surreal environment.

“Wembley Stadium round one was so surreal. Looking out into crowds of 90,000 fans each night and hearing that VOLUME… Those were some of the loudest crowds I’ve ever heard,” she added.

Chiefs Release Isaiah Buggs

Things have not been all peaches and cream for Kelce and the Chiefs this offseason. On June 24, the team decided to part ways with star defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs.

“The Kansas City Chiefs on Monday released defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs, who has been arrested multiple times in Alabama this offseason,” ESPN wrote.

“Buggs’ bail on the animal cruelty charges was revoked after his domestic violence arrest. He is currently in the Tuscaloosa County Jail after being booked last Monday.”

The decision comes amid a slew of legal trouble for the now-former Chiefs star. He is facing domestic violence and burglary charges. So the Chiefs star was placed under arrest on Sunday, June 16. Buggs has been arrested twice in the last month. In May, authorities charged him with animal cruelty.