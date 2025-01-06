Train Passenger Stabbed in the Chest After Complaining About Fellow Rider’s Loud Music

An argument over loud music on a NYC train Saturday turned violent, ending with a passenger being stabbed in the chest.

Videos by Suggest

The attack occurred around 7 p.m. on a New Haven line Metro-North train arriving at the station, according to MTA Police per The New York Post.

46-year-old Abdul Malik Little was playing music through his phone’s speaker when a 31-year-old fellow passenger objected to the noise. The disagreement escalated, and Little stabbed the man twice in the chest with a knife just as the train arrived at Grand Central, according to the MTAPD.

The victim managed to exit the train at the station and promptly identified his attacker to police officers patrolling the platform. The officers arrested Little at the scene without any resistance and found a knife during the arrest, according to the MTAPD.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Suspect Who Allegedly Stabbed a Train Passenger Over Loud Music Remains Behind Bars

Little, a resident of Jamaica, NY, has been charged with Attempted Murder, Felony Assault, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon, according to the MTAPD. He was arraigned Sunday night in Manhattan Criminal Court. Little is being held on $50,000 cash bail or a $150,000 bond.

This is the second stabbing in just two weeks at Grand Central.

On Christmas Eve, Jason Sargeant allegedly attacked a man and a woman during a chaotic incident at Grand Central. He reportedly slashed the man’s wrist and also the woman’s neck, according to the NYPD.

However, it hasn’t all been about stabbing violence on NYC’s trains recently. There’s also been some extreme PDA.

Viral footage shows a woman kneeling on the subway floor, resting her face in her partner’s lap as he sits. Meanwhile, the man’s expression is brimming with anticipation. As the train speeds through the tunnel, the two are lost in their own steamy world.

At one moment, she appears to lift his shirt and kiss his stomach.

One passenger couldn’t ignore the display of passion. They filmed the moment before confronting the couple. The woman quickly covered her face, seemingly humiliated.

A subway rider filmed the couple in an intimate moment and confronted them, leaving the woman embarrassed. (Image via X / @NyShittyNews)

The 37-second video shared on the New York S**tty X, and Instagram accounts on December 27 quickly went viral. It amassed over 9 million views.