duo-seemingly-exhibits-very-nsfw-behavior-on-the-subway-in-shocking-video

Next stop: Passion.

Videos by Suggest

A couple in the Big Apple turned up the heat underground, sharing a subway moment so NSFW it had bystanders doing double takes—and recording video.

Indeed, a couple of hopeless romantic NYC train passengers who couldn’t contain their love were caught engaging in inappropriate behavior on the subway last week, as captured in a viral video that has since sparked widespread attention.

The footage captures a hijab-wearing woman kneeling on the subway floor, her face resting in her partner’s lap as he sits, his face a mask of ecstasy. As the train barrels through the tunnel, the two are lost in their own little world of steamy exchanges, completely unfazed by the fact that “public” transportation isn’t supposed to be this public.

At one point, she seems to lift his shirt and plant a kiss on his stomach… and perhaps more.

However, one fellow passenger couldn’t simply let the display of unchained passion go unnoticed.

The rider captured the steamy moment on camera before confronting the bold couple. The woman, visibly embarrassed, quickly covered her face in an attempt to hide her humiliation.

After being confronted, the woman was embarrassed and tried to hide her face. (Image via X / @NyShittyNews)

“And you got your hijab on,” the filmer remarked as he shamed the young lovers.

The woman’s partner tried to chime in, but the man behind the camera shut him down, declaring that God wouldn’t approve of their unhinged PDA—apparently now moonlighting as the divine spokesperson for romance etiquette.

The Internet Weighs in on the NSFW Subway Video

Meanwhile, the 37-second clip, posted on the New York S**tty X and Instagram accounts on December 27, quickly captured attention, garnering over 9 million views. “Please get a room,” the account wrote alongside the NSFW clip.

Social media users were stunned by the bold show of unbridled love. Some also speculated it looked like things were about to get X-rated.

“Public transportation just got way too personal,” one X user declared. “Maybe they like people to watch them do the deed,” another onlooker speculated. “When patience isn’t part of the love language,” a third X user quipped.

However, other denizens of the internet felt that the NSFW clip’s filmmaker should have let the subway lovers be.

“A true bro doesn’t interrupt a moment like that… Just sayin!!” one X user insisted. “Sounds like the dude recording is jealous,” a second onlooker agreed. “Just mind your business or record from a distance, fam,” a third person suggested.