UFO Zooming Past NYC Caught on Camera by Local News Helicopter: See Video

Watch the skies, dear reader. A news chopper accidentally caught an uncanny UFO speeding effortlessly past the NYC skyline.

Videos by Suggest

In the concluding moments of a Fox 5 news report aired on Monday, a mysterious spherical object is visible in the clear sky of the Big Apple. It traces an arcing path toward the news helicopter. The orb looks white from afar, gradually acquiring a pink and then blue tint as it approaches the camera.

The footage depicts potential alien technology that far outpaces anything our puny scientists of Earth have produced (that we know of). The UFO swiftly surpasses every boat on the Hudson, gracefully arcing past the news helicopter.

You can see the moment in the YouTube clip below, synced to when the UFO whizzes by the NYC skyline. Readers, we are through the looking glass.

At first glance, the footage appears startling, even unsettling. However, upon further inspection, it remains unclear whether the orb is a tangible object or merely a light refraction on a lens or glass.

Avi Loeb, a theoretical physicist, cosmologist, Harvard professor, and professional killjoy, asserts that the apparent UFO is merely a video artifact.

“This is most likely an optical artifact from the helicopter glass in front of the camera, namely a bright spot from the reflection of sunlight as the camera gradually changes its orientation relative to the sun and the ground,” Loeb told The New York Post, likely through a sneer of contempt.

“But even if it was a real object, the apparent speed is of an order the speed of sound and not extraordinary,” Loeb added, sounding suspiciously like he was downplaying something…

Tim Gallaudet, a retired rear admiral in the United States Navy and CEO of Ocean STL Consulting, joined the cover-up… I mean… he agreed with Loeb that the UFO was nothing. Nothing at all.

“For several reasons, looks like an artifact and not an actual UAP,” Gallaudet explained to The Post. UAP stands for “unidentified aerial phenomenon,” which some folks are trying to use instead of UFO as of late.

A representative for “Good Day New York,” which initially broadcast the clip, told the outlet that they are unable to determine the exact recording date. However, they suggested it was probably captured within the past year.

“Good Day” also assured that its staff’s digital editors have not altered the footage.

And so, another UFO sighting is left unanswered. The cosmic ballet goes on.