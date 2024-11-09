Tony Todd, ‘Candyman’ Star and Legendary Horror Actor, Dies at 69

Tony Todd, the fan-favorite actor who created a horror icon in Candyman, died on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at his home in Marina Del Rey, California. He was 69.

Per Variety, the cause of death has not been disclosed.

Todd appeared in over 100 movies and television shows, but his presence in horror earned him a place in the pantheon of greats alongside icons like Boris Karloff, Lon Chaney, and Bela Lugosi. Notable horror titles in his filmography include the 1990 remake of Night of the Living Dead, The Crow, and the Final Destination series.

Of course, Todd captivated and frightened audiences with his portrayal of the title character in the 1992 film Candyman. After reprising the role in the sequels released in 1995 and 1999, he made a memorable return in the 2021 franchise reboot, directed by Nia DaCosta and penned by Jordan Peele.

Remembering the one true CANDYMAN 🐝 – Rest in Peace, Tony Todd ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3hq0wNHg0N — Arrow Video (@ArrowFilmsVideo) November 9, 2024

Todd’s television career spanned nearly every genre. He appeared as the Klingon Kurn in Star Trek: The Next Generation and delivered a heartbreaking performance in the Star Trek: Deep Space Nine episode “The Visitor,” portraying the adult version of Benjamin Sisko’s son.

RIP to Star Trek alumnus Tony Todd, who played Kurn, Worf's brother, & a grown-up Jake Sisko in one of my favorite Deep Space Nine episodes ever, The Visitor pic.twitter.com/A4qjWGRrPQ — COSMIC 🐙 SLOP (@afrocosmist) November 9, 2024

Born on December 4, 1954, this Washington, D.C. native made his film debut in 1986, featuring in Sleepwalk and Oliver Stone’s Oscar-winning Vietnam War classic, Platoon.

Todd also frequently lent his voice to various characters, portraying The Fallen in Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Zoom in The CW’s The Flash, and most recently, Venom in the PlayStation game Spider-Man 2.

Friends and Fans Pay Tribute to Tony Todd

Colleagues, fans, and friends took to social media to pay tribute to Tony Todd as news of his passing sent shockwaves through the horror community.

Virginia Madsen, who co-starred with Todd in the original Candyman, paid an emotional tribute to the actor on Instagram.

“My beloved. May you rest in power sweet to the sweet in heaven,” Madsen said. “The great actor Tony Todd has left us and now is an angel. As he was in life. More later but I can’t right now. I love you.”

Todd’s Final Destination costar Devon Sawa wrote: “Tony Todd was a friend even through the darkest times. I’ll never forget that.”

RIP pic.twitter.com/km4oswghnS — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) November 9, 2024

Horror director and frequent Stephen King collaborator Mick Garris also paid tribute to Todd. “Losing Tony Todd breaks my heart. Such a sweet, talented man. We also shared a birthday. One of a kind. Much love,” he wrote on X.

Losing Tony Todd breaks my heart. Such a sweet, talented man. We also shared a birthday. One of a kind. Much love. pic.twitter.com/pdpC7Ztepq — Mick Garris & The Post Mortem Podcast (@MickGarrisPM) November 9, 2024

“What a terrible loss- Tony Todd has passed. I am proud he considered me a friend. An amazing man, gone too soon,” horror host Svengoolie (Rich Koz) wrote on X.

Meanwhile, another horror host and culture critic, Joe Bob Briggs (John Irving Bloom), also paid tribute to Todd. “This is the last time I saw the great Tony Todd and we talked about “doing something together.” Sad that we didnt make it happen,” he wrote, alongside a snapshot of him and Todd together.

This is the last time I saw the great Tony Todd and we talked about "doing something together." Sad that we didnt make it happen. pic.twitter.com/h1NfDRn4Be — Joe Bob Briggs (@therealjoebob) November 9, 2024

Fans also flooded social media, mourning the beloved actor’s passing. Of course, many praised his uncanny, nearly supernatural turn as Candyman.

“RIP to the legendary Tony Todd. His performance in Candyman will live on forever,” one fan wrote on X.

Another fan pointed out how Todd affected generations of horror fans, writing: “you legitimately made kids growing up never say Candyman in the mirror. Not even as a joke or as a reference. We were dead f–g serious about not saying it.”

Yet another fan noted Todd’s dedication to bringing the horror icon to life. In one unforgettable scene, actual live bees poured from the actor’s mouth and covered much of his torso.

pic.twitter.com/EJIF566PEq — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) November 9, 2024

Horror movie YouTube outfit Dead Meat also penned a heartfelt message about the horror icon on X: “Tony Todd was a titan of the horror community, and I’m not talking about his height. His commanding screen presence made you stop and listen, whether it was Candyman or just a cameo. In real life, he was as warm as his booming voice. He gave the best hugs. I’ll miss him so much.”

Tony Todd was a titan of the horror community, and I'm not talking about his height. His commanding screen presence made you stop and listen, whether it was Candyman or just a cameo. In real life, he was as warm as his booming voice. He gave the best hugs. I'll miss him so much. pic.twitter.com/Kztkczae0o — Dead Meat (@deadmeatjames) November 9, 2024

Many fans posted scenes from his character performances, such as the one below when Todd squared off against Ed Harris in 1995’s The Rock.

RIP Tony Todd pic.twitter.com/kMs8nNJy7R — VyceVictus (@VyceVictus) November 9, 2024

Others noted his scene-stealing performance as the cerebral criminal fixer Grange in 1994’s The Crow.

Most people will remember Tony Todd for his iconic performance as Candyman and rightfully so, but he'll always have an extra special place in my heart for his part as Grange in The Crow (1994). My biggest comfort film and he was no doubt one of my favorite characters 🖤 pic.twitter.com/XFDQYpbANf — 𝚋𝚛𝚘𝚠𝚜𝚎 𝚑𝚘𝚛𝚛𝚘𝚛🦇 (@BrowseHorror) November 9, 2024

One fan noted Todd’s Star Trek appearances before praising his iconic role as Candyman.

“Tony Todd was heartbreaking as Jake Sisko, and so powerful as Kurn. He was an imposing Hirogen – but to me, he was the Candyman – so perfectly regal in his performance. He was a true star. Rest in peace,” they wrote.

Other fans noted Todd’s voice acting work, such as his turn as the Spider-man villain Venom

Tony Todd was one of the best to ever do it, he brought nuance and passion in voicing Venom.



May he Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/GicFWdK9wJ — MJay (@morpho_j) November 9, 2024

However, maybe writer and horror critic Sharai Bohannon wrote how most fans were feeling in the wake of Todd’s death.

“I was really hoping to meet him again because I f–g forgot how to say words when I met him last year,” she admitted. “I don’t think there were ever going to be enough words to tell him what he meant to us anyway though.”

Todd is survived by his two children, Alex and Ariana.