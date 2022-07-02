How Did Jordan Peele Meet Chelsea Peretti? All About Their Marriage

When it comes to funny celebrity couples, Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti are relationship goals. Both were successful in the comedy world before they met—Peele as one-half of Key & Peele and Peretti as Gina Linetti on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Since getting together, their careers have continued to flourish alongside their relationship. When did Peele and Peretti met? Do they have kids? Here’s a brief overview of their relationship.

How Jordan Peele And Chelsea Peretti Met

In a 2014 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Peretti revealed that she met Jordan Peele on Twitter. “He was very complimentary of the Web series I once did,” she explained. Though we don’t know exactly when this was or how the pair ended up hooking up IRL, Peretti joked in the EW interview that she and Peele almost had their first date at a Sizzler restaurant.

In 2015, Peretti took to Twitter to publicly announce her engagement to the Mad TV star. “My fiancé (lololol) @JordanPeele proposed to me last night during the family talent show lolol,” she wrote. Peele confirmed the news with a simple engagement ring emoji:

They Got Married In 2015

Pelle and Peretti kept their wedding plans a secret. The couple eloped in 2015 and did not reveal to the public that they were married until 2016. During an appearance on Conan, the Kroll Show star explained that she and Peele got married at Big Sur, in a tiny ceremony that had just one guest—their dog.

Peretti also said she was surprised that her friends and family weren’t more upset when they learned she and Peele had eloped. “The hurtful part is I don’t even think they cared,” she joked. “We made these whole big photo books for everyone afterwards, and four out of four left them at our house. In retrospect, it’s just photos of us having a good time at a party they weren’t invited to. It’s fair.”

While Peretti and Peele did not have a huge, star-studded celebration, the pair did joke around about planning the perfect wedding in a 2020 ad campaign for Booking.com.

In February of 2017, Peretti revealed that she and Peele were expecting by posting a cute baby bump pic on Instagram. “Beyonce schmonce,” the comedian joked in the caption.

Peele also made light of his impending fatherhood around that time, telling USA Today that he was a little freaked out about becoming a dad. “Kids are creepy,” he said. “What happens if I wake up in the middle of the night, look over and my child is standing in the doorway? Do I run? Which direction do I run? Towards it? Away from it?”

Fortunately, the funnyman had nothing to worry about. On July 1, 2017, Peretti gave birth to a healthy baby boy named Beaumont Gino Peele. And the Get Out director loves being a dad. “Every day is a joy,” Peele told People magazine in 2018. “You just get a little bit more of the person. You meet a little bit more of the person. Seeing that smile or recognition is everything.”