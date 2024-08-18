6-ufo-sightings-captured-on-ring-cameras-in-california-in-shocking-videos

On Friday, August 16, social media feeds everywhere were filled with videos of what are being described as UFO sightings. The majority of the sightings were captured in Palmdale and Lancaster in California.

Residents in Palmdale described the objects as moving “quickly” and “swiftly.” This, of course, sparked a conversation about aliens in the universe. The UFOs were spotted near air force bases, too, which also added a unique layer to the discourse.

Multiple UFO Sightings Reported in California, Videos Go Viral

A community site titled “661 Lasd And Lacofd” shared their thoughts on the sightings on X (formerly Twitter).

“Multiple individuals have shared their accounts, describing a bright light, a hovercraft-like aircraft, and unusual flight patterns,” they noted.

UFO SIGHTING IN CALIFORNIA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/lAyikigmpG — Baba Banaras™ (@RealBababanaras) August 18, 2024

“Me and my daughter were hanging out in the backyard when we both thought we saw a shooting star falling east. It stopped very abruptly and zigzagged going north,” another person added. “Checking to see if anyone else saw it or if we’re both going crazy.”

“Look at this weird UFO I just filmed in my backyard,” another person wrote. They also had an eerie video of an object flying across the sky.

“You guys… You won’t believe what I just saw,” a Ring app member posted. “I saw (a) UFO. I was walking my dog in my backyard and saw a bright light in the sky. … Please tell me I’m not the only one who saw it!”