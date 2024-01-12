Zendaya Unfollows Tom Holland, Sparks Break-Up Rumors

Zendaya is causing quite a stir on the internet, as fans think her recent “unfollowing” of her boyfriend Tom Holland on Instagram indicates that the duo has called it quits.

Although the Spiderman castmates haven’t been seen together in public in months, TMZ reports that they recently celebrated the new year together. Zendaya was last seen in public earlier this week while out for a drive with a friend. Holland went out solo to West Hollywood’s Members Club this week as well.

Despite the rumors, Tom Holland is still following Zendaya on Instagram. One insider did confirm to TMZ that the couple has been spending time together, just not in public.

Along with Holland, Zendaya also unfollowed everyone she was previously following on Instagram. It’s been speculated that she is preparing to announce a new project and that’s why she did a mass unfollowing.

Zendaya and Tom Holland were linked in 2016 during the filming of Spider-man: Homecoming. Holland played the web-slinging superhero while Zendaya was his love interest, MJ. The duo appeared together in Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Since they started dating, Holland and Zendaya have been mostly private about their relationship. Zendaya previously referred to Holland as one of her best friends. In July 2023, Holland stated during his appearance on the On Purpose With Jay Shetty podcast, that the relationship is the thing he keeps “most sacred.”

I don’t talk about it,” he explained. “I try my best to keep it as private as possible, we both feel very strongly that that is the healthiest way to move on as a couple.”

Zendaya previously dated her Euphora co-star Jacob Elordi from 2019 to 2020 while Holland dated Olivia Bolton from 2019 to 2020.

Tom Holland Declares Zendaya Is ‘Probably the Most Honest’ With Him When It Comes to His Work

While chatting with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation in early Dec. 2023, Tom Holland spoke about Zendaya and how honest she is when it comes to his acting work.

“Zendaya is probably the most honest with me,” Holland explained. “Which I love, ‘cause you need that.”

Holland then pointed out that his Marvel co-stars Robert Downey Jr and Benedict Cumberbatch are also actors whose opinions he respects and seeks out. “Downey is very honest,” he continued. “Sometimes a little too honest. I really respect Downey’s opinion. He taught me so much, I always sing his praises. I love the guy. I admire him.”