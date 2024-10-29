Tom Brady Breaks Silence on Ex-wife Gisele Bündchen’s Pregnancy With New Boyfriend

Tom Brady proved celebrities are like us, posting crypticly on social media after Gisele Bündchen announced her pregnancy with another man.

On Monday, the 47-year-old Super Bowl champ shared a poignant sunset photo on his Instagram Story, accompanied by The Chicks’ 2022 cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide.”

Tom Brady dropped a not-at-all-pointed post featuring The Chicks’ cover of “Landslide” just hours after the world learned that his ex, Gisele Bündchen, is set to welcome her first child with Joaquim Valente. (Image via Instagram / Tom Brady)

The lyrics to the song were layered on top of the footage.

“Oh, mirror in the sky, what is love?” the lyrics began. “Can the child within my heart rise above? Can I sail through the changing ocean tides?

Along with three heart emojis hovering above the lyrics, it concluded with: “Can I handle the seasons of my life?”

Of course, it’s hard not to read into the (not so) cryptic post, which was published fresh on the heels of Brady’s ex-wife cleaving to another man and bearing his child.

Tom Brady’s Soul Searching Post Comes Fresh After News Broke of Gisele Bündchen’s Pregnancy

Indeed, it seems that Bündchen’s martial arts instructor turned lover Joaquim Valente will be her next baby daddy.

“Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they’re looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family,” a source told People on Monday.

According to TMZ, the veteran model is also approximately five to six months pregnant. This means the baby is expected to arrive in early 2025. The report suggests that Bündchen, 44, and the 37-year-old jiu-jitsu instructor are choosing to wait to find out the baby’s sex.

Bündchen and Valente began dating in June 2023. This was just months after Bündchen and Brady announced their divorce in October 2022, following 13 years of marriage. According to TMZ, the model informed her ex-husband about her pregnancy prior to the announcement of their separation.

Meanwhile, the former couple shares two children: 14-year-old son Benjamin and 11-year-old daughter Vivian. Additionally, Brady is the father of 17-year-old son Jack, from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.