Gisele Bündchen Stuns in Series of Bikini Photos From Brazil Vacation

Veteran model Gisele Bündchen gave her fans a sneak peek of her bikini collection while soaking up the sun in Brazil.

The 44-year-old recently shared a stunning collection of photos from her getaway to Lençóis Maranhenses National Park in her home country. “Lençóis,” the Portuguese term for “sheets,” refers to one of the most captivating and distinctive landscapes on Earth, shaped by the intricate interplay of sand, rain, and wind. The breathtaking expanse boasts nearly 600 square miles featuring picturesque dunes and sparkling freshwater lagoons.

“❤️ I’ve always dreamed of visiting Lençóis Maranhenses,” Bündchen wrote alongside a series of images from the trip she posted on Instagram today. “Brazil is so beautiful!”

Bündchen also shared a series of videos and photos from her visit to the park, beginning with a stunning shot of herself sunbathing in a sleek black one-piece swimsuit, lying gracefully on a sand dune—an aerial view she also had the chance to admire.

Bündchen showcased stunning aerial views of the beautiful scenery from a helicopter, alongside captivating ground-level glimpses captured from an ATV. A subsequent slide featured the supermodel and her companions enjoying an exhilarating ATV ride together.

Gisele co-parents her 11-year-old daughter Vivian and 14-year-old son Benjamin Rein Brady with seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, from whom she divorced in 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

The model’s extravagant vacation continued with another clip showcasing her riding horses with loved ones across the dunes and joyfully leaping into a body of water as she dashed down a cliff.

In addition to showcasing her meals from her visit to the national park, Bündchen shared a photo of herself gazing out over the stunning blue waters, seemingly posing with a loved one. The supermodel also captured enchanting nighttime moments featuring a beautiful sunset, as well as an image of herself in a vibrant red bikini, enjoying the sun and splashing in the water.

Fans Lavish Praise on Gisele Bündchen Bikini Clad Adventures

Of course, Gisele Bündchen’s 22 million Instagram followers lavished praise on the bikini-sporting model and her candid vacation glimpses.

“What an experience 😍”, one fan wrote in the comments. “Omg it looks magical,” another denizen of Instagram added.

“Wow ✨ the best thing in the world is to open IG and stumble across this show!!! L O V E ❤️😍👏,” a third fan exclaimed.