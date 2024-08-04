tom-brady-posts-shirtless-selfie-to-celebrate-47th-birthday

Fulfilling the fantasies of absolutely no one, former NFL player Tom Brady subjected the world to a shirtless selfie.

The 47-year-old retired quarterback decided to spice up his birthday celebrations by slipping a skin-revealing selfie into his Instagram carousel on Saturday. To make the picture extra cringe-worthy, the rest of the photos were of him alongside his children. John “Jack” Edward Thomas, 16, Benjamin Rein, 14, and Vivian Lake, 11.

“The lost files from 46! What a special year with these beautiful kids, the best family and friends anyone could ask for, and all of you! Here’s to making 47 our best year yet…” Brady wrote alongside the snaps.

“Also, you get to post a selfie on your birthday, everyone chill out,” he added.

in the ultimate gross dad move, Tom Brady posted a shirtless selfie at the end of a series of shots of him with his kids. (Image via Instagram / Tom Brady).

Brady also featured the shirtless photo of himself on his Instagram Stories. It seems the Super Bowl champ intends to make this a yearly thing… #PleaseTomDontDoIt

“Birthday selfie, new tradition!”,” he threatened his followers with.

Tom Brady Shared Some Candid Travel Pictures Alongside his Shirtless Selfie

Meanwhile, Brady began his birthday Instagram carousel with a captivating shot of him watching his daughter leap off a rock into the ocean. He also shared several intimate snapshots, including a mid-golf pose with Jack, where they sported matching golfing outfits, and a charming picture with Benjamin as they relaxed on some bleachers.

Numerous photos captured the family traveling across the globe and attending various events, including what seemed to be a racing competition. In one memorable shot, Brady flashed a peace sign while taking a selfie in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, surrounded by his children.

The slideshow also featured moments from an outdoor adventure with Benjamin and Vivian. It included a candid snap of them posing together while holding up nets.

Brady co-parents his son Jack with his ex-girlfriend and actress Bridget Moynahan. Meanwhile, he shares his children Benjamin and Vivian with his ex-wife, model Gisele Bündchen.

However, at least one woman out there might enjoy a shirtless selfie of ol’ Tom. South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley bumped into Brady at the Paris Olympics. Let’s just say that Staley was… pleased.

In part, Staley declared: “this man is seriously beautiful” alongside a few snaps of her embracing the NFL legend.

Yall I can not lie to you….don’t you ever ever look directly into @TomBrady eyes……this man is seriously beautiful. And I shook his hand….the Super Bowlssss hand. And the hand was just as gorgeous. Ok I’m done but for real. pic.twitter.com/xwKwT2dlsN — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) August 4, 2024

Meanwhile, Brady is set to begin his inaugural season as an NFL color analyst after retiring as a player following the 2022 season. He holds the record as the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards (89,214), passing touchdowns (649), and career wins by a quarterback (251).