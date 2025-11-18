TikTok Star Allegedly Shot Dead By Her Longtime Boyfriend After Argument

A TikTok star is dead after being tragically shot. Dubbed a “wig influencer,” she died after her longtime boyfriend allegedly shot her during a heated arguement.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office in a press release, 21-year-old Maurice Harrison suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities found her injured inside a vehicle in Lauderdale Lake. The incident happened last Friday.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, she died from her injuries. Police believe that Shanoyd Whyte Jr. shot and killed the TikTok star. They arrested him at the scene and also retrieved a firearm as well.

According to the department, both got in ” a verbal argument which turned physical while inside of Whyte Jr.’s vehicle.”

“At some point, the victim was shot while sitting in the car,” police said. Additional security cam footage reportedly showed this altercation between the two of them. Authorities are currently holding Whyte Jr. in jail without bond.

They have charged him with first-degree murder.

TikTok Star Dies

“Whyte Jr. told detectives he and the victim have been in a relationship for several years,” Miranda Grossman, a spokeswoman for BSO, wrote in the statement.

“A firearm was located,” Grossman wrote.

The death of the TikTok star comes as a massive shock to Harrison’s fans. Known as a wig influencer, she worked as a hairstylist in Florida. After her death, her TikTok account was deactivated. Her family has launched a GoFundMe to help pay for her funeral costs.

A statement reads, “As a family we appreciate every prayer, kind thought, and gesture during our time of bereavement.”

City Girls rapper JT donated to the cause and also provided a tribute to the TikTok star.

“Rest, beautiful girlala! We love you & Heaven will never be boring now that you are there, your boldness, energy, humor & beauty will be missed! You never missed a chance to show me love & for that I’m forever grateful,” JT wrote. “I’m sorry this happened to you!”

The rapper also included “#protecttranswomen” and “#protectblackwomen” as hashtags. Meanwhile, authorities are looking to try Whyte Jr. with first-degree murder. He’s facing both the death penalty or life in prison without parole.