Former ABC Sitcom Actress Jumped to CBS to Guest Star on ‘Elsbeth’

A fan favorite ABC sitcom star recently jumped ship, landing a new role on the CBS show Elsbeth.

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Indeed, Constance Wu, whose breakthrough role was in the ABC sitcom Fresh Off the Boat, recently appeared on the police procedural comedy-drama. The CBS show is a spinoff of The Good Wife and The Good Fight.

In “High Class Problems,” which dropped last month on CBS, “After a billionaire’s son dies in a motorcycle crash, Elsbeth investigates a wealth therapist (Wu) whose knowledge of her patients’ secrets led to murder.”

Wu was clearly thrilled to be a part of the show, taking to Instagram on April 30 to gush over the experience.

“I loved working on this show, especially since it’s set in New York!” Wu wrote alongside some shots of her in the episode.

In the comments section, series lead (and titular character!) Carrie Preston exclaimed, “LOVED HAVING YOU!!!”

Meanwhile, fans also loved seeing WU pop up on the beloved CBS show.

“Was so excited to see you in this episode!! So good!” one top comment read. “You were so good in this episode, another fan added. “Just watched the episode! You were amazing in it. Hope to see more of you on screen 🍿,” a third fan wrote.

A Slew of Actors Have Guest-Starred on ‘Elsbeth’

Wu is just the latest in a long line of guest stars on Elsbeth. Season 3 has also welcomed Didi Conn, Beanie Feldstein, John Bedford Lloyd, J. Smith-Cameron, Steve Buscemi, Jef Hiller, Hamish Linklater, Andrew Rannells, Jaime Pressly, Lana Condor, Dianne Wiest, Tony Hale, William Jackson Harper, and Annaleigh Ashford.

Wu may be best known for her role in the blockbuster film Crazy Rich Asians. She recently starred alongside Naomi Watts and Bill Murray in The Friend. She will next appear in Mindy Kaling’s Hulu comedy Not Suitable for Work and Season 2 of Amazon’s The Terminal List.