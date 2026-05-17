David Bowie’s Daughter Opens up About Being Compared to the Music Legend

Over a decade after her father’s death, David Bowie’s daughter Lexi opens up about being compared to the music legend.

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In an Instagram Stories post late last week, the 25-year-old admitted she gets a “very weird feeling” when others try to comfort her by bringing up her famous father’s legacy.

“It’s a very weird feeling when people try to comfort me and say, ‘don’t forget who you are, you’re David Bowie’s daughter,'” she wrote. “I know it’s said with good intentions, and I hear it quite often, but it always lands strangely with me.”

Lexi then said she would rather be reminded of who she is, rather than who she is related to. “Who I am is not based on him. And if you really sit with that sentence for a second, even if it comes from a good place, it can feel like it minimizes me as an entire individual. Like I’m being reminded of someone else before I’m being reminded of myself.”

She also noted that she wanted to address the circumstance because she’d been thinking about it for a long time. “I hope it makes sense,” she added.

Bowie shared Lexi with his second wife, Iman. The music legend died from liver cancer on January 10, 2016, just two days after he celebrated his 69th birthday.

He also shares a son, Duncan Zowie Jones, with his first wife, Angie Barnett.

Lexi Previously Spoke About Growing Up With Famous Parents

In February 2026, Lexi spoke about how growing up with famous parents led to her going through treatment for alcohol and drugs at an early age.

She revealed that her struggles with mental health began when she was just 10 years old. Two years later, at the age of 12, she developed an eating disorder. She was later sent to a rehab facility after turning to alcohol and drugs amid her father’s cancer battle.

“They told me I could do this the easy way or the hard way,” she said. “I chose the hard way. I resisted.”

Lexi then said, “I screamed. I held onto the table leg. They grabbed me. They put their hands on me.”

She further shared, “They pulled me away from everything I knew, and I was screaming bloody murder.”

Unfortunately, she wasn’t with her father when he passed away. “I had the luxury of speaking to him two days before, on his birthday,” she said. “I told him I loved him and he said it back, and we both knew.”

Lexi later set the record straight about her life choices. “My story was never meant to place blame on my parents,” she pointed out. “I love my parents deeply, and I don’t hold resentment toward them. They were trying to help a child who was struggling in ways none of us fully understood at the time.”