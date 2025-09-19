Record Label Drops Promotion For Singer Amid Murder Investigation

The record label for d4vd has halted all promotions for this singer amid a murder investigation involving him. Investigators initially found a dismembered body in the trunk of this singer’s abandoned Tesla. Now, they’ve discovered photos of him with the teenage girl they identified as the dead victim.

Murder Investigation Leads Record Label To Pause Promotion Of Singer D4vd’s Album

According to TMZ, Universal Music Group, Sony Music Publishing, and Wasserman have all stopped promoting d4vd, real name David Anthony Burke, who has a deluxe version of his album Withered releasing Friday.

Police recently identified the dismembered body as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas. They are currently figuring out how her body got into his car, which was found in an impound lot.

Furthermore, TMZ also reported that the Romantic Homicide singer has a tattoo on his finger eerily matching a tattoo on Celeste’s finger. Celeste had gone missing initially at 13 years old and was last seen in Lake Elsinore, California.

Celeste’s mother confirmed her daughter had a “Shhh…” tattoo on her finger, just like d4vd’s tattoo. The mother also recalled Celeste saying that her boyfriend’s name was David.

Amidst the murder investigation, the 20-year-old singer has cancelled his U.S. tour. Still, his last post on September 7 was in promotion of his new album, a post which he has yet to delete.

Even stranger, internet sleuths have pointed out that he sent out his last post on Celeste’s birthday. Not only that, but he posted his Romantic Homicide music video on that same day.

Most recently, TMZ learned that police completed a 12-hour search of David’s Los Angeles home. The singer has yet to make a public statement concerning the case, nor has the police pressed any charges.

Although his tour has seemingly been canceled, a source told TMZ on Thursday that his Saturday concert at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre is still happening. He is also supposed to have a show today in San Francisco, but we don’t know whether he’ll go through with it.