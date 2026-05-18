2-fighter-jets-collide-midair-during-air-show

An air show at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho was canceled Sunday after two fighter jets collided in midair.

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All four aircrew members ejected and are being evaluated by medical personnel, according to Cmdr. Amelia Umayam, a spokesperson for the U.S. Pacific Fleet’s Naval Air Forces, the Associated Press reported.

The incident happened about two miles northwest of the base during the second day of the Gunfighter Skies Air Show, according to a Facebook post from the base.

The crash occurred at 12:10 p.m. local time on May 17 during an aerial demonstration. The four aviators were in two Navy EA-18G aircraft assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129 from Whidbey Island, Washington, according to Umayam.

The base, which is home to the Air Force’s 366th Fighter Wing known as the “Gunfighters,” announced the lockdown at 12:30 p.m. local time. “Emergency Responders are on the scene, an investigation is underway and more details will be released as they become available,” the base reported.

Harrowing footage circulating on social media captured the moment two fighter jets collided in midair, spiraling out of control before slamming into the ground and erupting into a massive ball of fire and black smoke. In the chaotic aftermath, four parachutes were spotted deploying near the crash site.

David Katz, who attended the air show with his family, said he saw the two aircraft collide before one burst into flames.

“We saw the smoke and fireball,” Katz told Fox News. “Apparently, they collided there. One of the planes was impacted and started burning in the air.”

From his vehicle, Katz and his two sons saw four parachutes deploy—two from each plane.

He added that bystanders were trying to determine whether the pilots had made it out safely as emergency crews rushed toward the crash site.

“Fire crews are flying by us right now,” Katz added.

Mountain Home police announced the cancellation of the air show on Sunday and advised the public to avoid the area. The incident is currently under investigation.