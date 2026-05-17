CBS Announces the Final Guests of ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

With the final episode of The Last Show with Stephen Colbert set for May 21, CBS announced the long-running show’s final guests.

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While there are no guests on May 18, that night’s episode will feature “The Worst of The Late Show,” which has been confirmed not to be a “clip” show.

On May 19, Colbert will be hosting Jon Stewart and Steven Spielberg. There will also be a special performance by Talking Heads singer David Byrne and Colbert himself. Although he is not an official guest, Bruce Springsteen will be performing during the May 20 episode. During that episode, Colbert will be taking his “Colbert Questionnaire.”

The final episode’s guest and performers have not been revealed yet.

Colbert hosted The Late Show for 11 seasons.

Colbert Reflects on His Time on ‘The Late Show’

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Colbert reflected on his time on The Late Show.

He noted that while the timing of the show’s finale wasn’t expected, he is still getting to follow a similar format to the one he wanted for his Late Show to end.

“I’d just be a little older,” he said. “And it would have been my choice, and I probably would have known what the final show was going to be a little bit earlier.”

Pointing out how he ended his Comedy Central show, The Colbert Report, Colbert said, “Well, we didn’t pick this day. We know what it’ll be now, but it took a few months. But maybe they gave me a gift because I had a lot of jokes I could make about the end of the show. And if I’d decided to end the show, then I’m the bad guy—hard to make jokes about that.”

Regarding his immediate plans after The Late Show finale, Colbert added, “My brother is getting married, so my whole family is going to be here on the 21st, and then we’re all going to get on the train and go to D.C. for the wedding. So, immediately after the show’s over, there’s something much more important going on.

“And there’s something much more important going on the Monday before, too,” he added. “My son is graduating from college. Then there’s a little blip in the middle where my 20-year-late-night career comes to an end. The universe has conspired to give me the proper perspective.”

Despite the end of The Late Show, Colbert is already focused on his next project. He will be developing a script for an upcoming Lord of the Rings adaptation alongside his son, Peter.