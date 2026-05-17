Taylor Frankie Paul Says She Was ‘Publicly Humiliated’ by Her Ex Dakota Mortensen Amidst Custody Battle

As she and Dakota Mortensen continue their custody battle, Taylor Frankie Paul said she was “publicly humiliated” by her ex.

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In an Instagram post late last week, Paul got real about her former relationship with Mortensen.

“I blame nobody more than my own damn self, because how did I allow this for my kids and myself for so long?” she wrote. “I’m sorry to THEM. I don’t need to log off and remain silent. I’ve already admitted in court I’m fully NOT INNOCENT, I know that. None of it is okay, period.”

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star further stated that she has been in “survival mode” for years due to miscarriages, pregnancy, postpartum, and “horrible betrayal with so many lies today.”

“Which added to the trauma on my body physically, hormonally, mentally, and emotionally,” she pointed out. “Those layers also matter. To make it more difficult, I was scared to call for help or tell anyone because I was being reminded I would be the one in trouble, given I’m the one on probation already.”

Paul then accused Mortensen of knowing he had an “advantage” of her being too scared to ask for help or speak about her struggles. She noted the advantage gave him “more access” to do whatever he wanted because she would remain silent.

“What people aren’t understanding is you don’t even realize you’re in it and what’s happening psychologically for a long time,” the reality star continued. “You solely believe you’re the only insane one because they twist everything that you eventually feel insane. Then to find out you weren’t insane, in fact, I was right about it all, which is gut-wrenching to learn. Was always projection.”

Paul Said It’s a ‘Human Response’ to Snap and Get Stuck in a Cycle Eventually

Continuing to address her relationship with Mortensen, Paul hinted at what led to the physical altercations between them.

“It’s a human response to eventually snap and then getting stuck in the cycle,” she said. “Because they console you, saying, ‘It’s okay you’re acting out, I’m still here for you and love you still,’ which then you’re feeling bad as they are aware they are gaslighting you. Even after learning a lot of that, you STILL want to be held by that same person. It’s twisted, I know.”

However, Paul did say the question of “Why didn’t you leave sooner?” was valid. “Let’s look at how it ended for me when I finally did,” she noted.

The MomTok influencer pointed out taht Mortensen had “love bombed, then manipulated, threatened [and] physically hurt” her in additon to having the cops call ong her. “[Being] publicly humiliated, lost most friends because he got to them, had CPS called, and am now in court,” she wrote. “All because I said no more, and he knew I meant it this time.”

Regarding the relationship, Paul added that her love for him was genuine and that she gained nothing. “Not sure if it was the same in return. I wish he had been the person he pretended to be. I experienced enough, I saw too much. The mask fell off, and now only with me. We’re both in the wrong.”