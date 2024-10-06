TikTok Star Taylor Rousseau Grigg Dead at 25

Popular TikTok influencer Taylor Rousseau Grigg passed in a “sudden and unexpected” death, her husband, Cameron Grigg, announced. She was 25.

In a heartbreaking Instagram post Saturday, Cameron revealed to his wife’s many fans that she had passed away. “No one ever expects to have to deal with this kind of pain and heartache, especially at our age,” Grigg began.

“This past year Taylor has dealt with more pain and suffering than most people do in a lifetime. And in spite of that she still has been such a light and always brought joy to everyone around her.”

“She is the most brave and strong woman I know, and her confidence in the Lord outweighed every other circumstance she’s faced, even in her darkest hours. I know she’s saved my life and so many others out there.”

“Her earthly body is still here with us being ran by machines to keep her organs viable for donation. More than anything Taylor would want to know that she’s continuing to save people’s lives even after she’s gone from this world. And even though her earthly body may have failed her, her memory and life will be carried on forever.”

Cameron Grigg Asks Fans for Help in the Wake of Taylor Rousseau Grigg’s Death

The grieving husband went on to explain that Taylor Rousseau Grigg’s many hospital visits prior to her death left them in a bad “financial situation.” As a result, a friend of the family organized a GoFundMe to help cover their expenses.

“With this being so sudden and unexpected we don’t have anything financially in order. Taylor has been in and out of the hospital since we got married which has affected our financial situation, therefore we don’t have any insurance.”

“A friend set up a gofundme for anyone who would like to contribute. And even if you can’t contribute financially, prayers for our family are always needed. I’ll share the link and really appreciate if y’all would share it as well.”

“I love y’all. Taylor loves y’all. Thank you for all the support and kind words during this time.”